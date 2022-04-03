UAE and ICAO to develop global civil aviation management and cyber security

Memorandum of understanding focuses on accelerators and innovation in civil aviation; The agreement also covers online security while supporting exchange of expertise

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation, signed the agreement along with Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the ICAO Council, in the presence of several UAE government and ICAO officials. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 4:07 PM

The UAE government has signed a strategic partnership aiming to exchange best practices, knowledge and expertise in aviation and cyber security with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during the World Government Summit (WGS2022) in Dubai, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation, signed the agreement along with Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the ICAO Council, in the presence of several UAE government and ICAO officials.

The agreement focuses on accelerators and innovation in civil aviation, online security and development modules, while supporting the exchange of expertise which supports the global aviation sector.

Mohammed Al Gergawi said that the UAE is keen on promoting mutual work and positive impact between governments, reflecting its leadership’s approach to transferring the UAE’s knowledge and successful business models, ensuring the achievement of the sustainable development goals.

“The UAE government’s approach has become an international model for shaping the future and designing innovative solutions to tackle global challenges," he said.

He emphasized that the partnership with ICAO is yet another step towards empowering global human capital in the civil aviation sector – one of the UAE’s primary sectors which hosts some of the largest and most successful airlines around the world.

Mohammed Al Gergawi commended the training programmes and advanced tech support the UAE provides to several nations to enhance aviation security and safety.

For his part, Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the ICAO Council, highlighted the importance of having frameworks in place to facilitate partnerships between international organisations and governments, leveraging shared knowledge to find solutions for challenges societies are facing.

The UAE secured membership of the ICAO Council for the fifth consecutive time in September 2019, which was the result of the country’s approach in implementing many initiatives in partnership with the ICAO Council, including assisting several missions related to Covid-19, and bilateral cooperation on the recently established Global Aviation Award.

WGS 2022, hosted at Expo 2020 Dubai, brought together government leaders, ministers, senior officials, decision-, policymakers and specialists across economic, social, technological and financial sectors from around the world to exchange experiences, knowledge and ideas that contribute to promoting development and prosperity around the world to forge new models of agile governance.

The summit, succeeded in hosting more than 4,000 senior government officials, experts and leaders of the private sector to explore the future of governments in more than 110 dialogue and interactive sessions.

— business@khaleejtimes.com