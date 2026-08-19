UAE and GCC travel update: Airlines suspend flights as conflict escalates

While the brunt of the US-Iran war remains centred in and around the Strait of Hormuz, airlines continue to extend flight suspensions across the Gulf as security concerns persist.

Several international and regional carriers have cancelled or adjusted services to destinations including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, while travellers are being advised to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport.

Here are the latest airline updates:

Etihad

Certain Etihad flights between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain will operate as scheduled, the airlines said.

However, flights EY641-EY642, EY645-EY646 and EY647-EY648 have been cancelled until 21 August. We apologise for the inconvenience, our teams are doing their best to assist our guests with their travel arrangements, including reaccommodation on alternative services.

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Emirates

Flights to Kuwait and Bahrain remain disrupted, with Emirates’ flight status showing no available information on flight updates.

Air Astana

The national carrier of Kazakhstan is extending its flight suspensions to Dubai, with flights from Almaty to DXB cancelled for the next few days.

Flights from Almaty to Doha have also been cancelled.

Air France

Air France flights to the UAE and other parts of the region have been cancelled since the start of the war, with the airline announcing earlier in July that it is extending its suspension of flights to the GCC.

Flights from the French capital to DXB will remain suspended until 25 August, where a scheduled AF 0662 flight is expected to fly from Charles De Gaulle (CDG) in Paris to DXB.

Other destinations that have been affected include:

Beirut, with the extension of suspended flights until September 1st, 2026.

Riyadh, with the extension of suspended flights until August 25, 2026.

“The resumption of operations will remain subject to an assessment of the security situation locally, which is rapidly evolving,” Air France said in a statement.