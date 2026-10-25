UAE and Benin announce CEPA to boost bilateral trade

The UAE and the Republic of Benin on Sunday announced a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to boost bilateral trade.

The announcement was made by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the visit of Benin’s President, Romuald Wadagni, to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed said the partnership agreement was an “important step” in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The UAE President added that the agreement will expand opportunities for trade, investment and shared growth. “The UAE remains focused on building global partnerships that promote prosperity and progress for all,” said Sheikh Mohamed.

The CEPA is a key trade initiative launched by the UAE to strengthen economic ties with strategic partners, boost international trade and attract investment. The UAE signed its first CEPA with India on February 18, 2022, and the agreement came into effect on May 1, 2022.

Today in Abu Dhabi I was joined by President Romuald Wadagni (@WadagniRomuald) to witness the exchange of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Benin, an important step in strengthening cooperation between our two countries and expanding opportunitiesâ¦ pic.twitter.com/U3TMyltBXf — Ù Ø­Ù Ø¯ Ø¨Ù Ø²Ø§ÙØ¯ (@MohamedBinZayed) October 25, 2026

The pact reduces or eliminates customs duties, simplifies trade procedures and improves market access for businesses, creating opportunities across sectors, including gems and jewellery, food processing, logistics, renewable energy, technology and financial services.

The UAE has expanded its CEPA network to strengthen its position as a global trade and logistics hub, support economic diversification and open new markets for businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises.

The UAE has signed CEPAs with numerous countries and looks to sign agreements with many others.