UAE among world’s top 3 best countries to live in, says new report

The UAE has ranked among the world’s top three best countries to live in, thanks to safety and security, zero income tax, and plenty of opportunities for professionals and businesses.

According to Henley and Partners, the UAE recorded the most striking rise in 2025, moving from fifth to joint second place on the Global Residence Programme Index and entering the top three for the first time.

“Strong upward momentum is also evident across Asia-Pacific and Central America, with Costa Rica, New Zealand, Panama, and Singapore all climbing the rankings, alongside steady gains by Malaysia, Mauritius, and Thailand,” it said in its latest report.

The report covered key aspects such as reputation, quality of life, tax, visa-free or visa-on-arrival access and others.

The number one ranking is jointly held by New Zealand and Switzerland, while the second position is shared by the UAE, Singapore, Monaco, Italy, and Luxembourg.

Three countries make notable first appearances on the Global Residence Programme Index: Uruguay entered in fifth place, Saudi Arabia debuted in 9th, and the Maldives in 11th — underscoring the widening geographic spread of competitive residence offerings.

Dr Christian H. Kaelin, chairman at Henley and Partners, said the findings mark an important inflection point for policymakers.

“Europe remains highly attractive, but its relative dominance is declining. Forward-thinking countries such as Singapore and the UAE are engaging strategically with globally mobile investors. At a time when foreign direct investment, entrepreneurial talent, and fiscal resilience are critical, policy certainty and openness are decisive competitive advantages,” said Kaelin.

Henley and Partners said the UAE’s rapid ascent reflected “its transformation into a global wealth hub supported by tax competitiveness, regulatory agility, and proactive investor engagement.”

According to the Global Residence Programme Index, the UAE joined Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Switzerland to achieve perfect reputation scores at the top for quality of life.

Also, the UAE, Monaco, and Saudi Arabia lead in tax efficiency.

According to Dr Juerg Steffen, CEO at Henley and Partners, the UAE has consolidated its position as a leading destination for global talent and capital through business-friendly policies, lifestyle advantages, and its highly attractive golden visa programme.