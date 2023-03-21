UAE: Amazon opens new fulfilment centre in Dubai, equivalent to over 22 Olympic-sized swimming pools

Centre will increase Amazon’s total storage capacity in the UAE by 70%

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET); Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs; and Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District - Dubai South and Mohamed Shael Alsaadi, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade witnessed the inauguration of Amazon’s latest fulfilment centre in the UAE. - Supplied photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 4:57 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 4:58 PM

US technology major Amazon on Tuesday opened its new fulfilment centre in Dubai South with a storage capacity of 2.1 million cubic feet.

The centre will increase Amazon’s total storage capacity in the UAE by 70 per cent as e-commerce continues to grow at an exceptional pace, especially after the pandemic. It covers an area of more than 350,000 square feet and is spread across five floors.

It is approximately equivalent to more than 22 Olympic-sized swimming pools, allowing the firm to store millions of items for customers, independent sellers, entrepreneurs and small and medium businesses.

“We call these facilities ‘fulfilment centres’ because the entire process is fulfilled from start to finish — inventory comes in from sellers and is shipped out directly to customers. In these buildings, Amazon’s latest technology and employees come together to raise the bar of customer experience, ensuring fast, reliable and convenient delivery,” said Prashant Saran, director of operations for Amazon Mena.

Market studies show that e-commerce is growing rapidly across the Mena region, with the UAE in the lead. According to the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the value of the UAE e-commerce market is expected to reach $9.2 billion by 2026, up from $4.8 billion in 2021.

Saran said they offer their employees a variety of different kinds of roles where they can learn in-demand skills and pursue a range of career paths – from technology and analytics to delivery and supply chain roles. “The training, upskilling and mentorship programmes available to employees at the fulfilment centre will develop future-facing skill sets that are useful across the industry as the UAE’s digital economy continues to grow,” he said.

In terms of hiring new staff, he said: “We have many different businesses at various stages of evolution, and we expect to keep adjusting our hiring strategies in each of these businesses at various junctures. We remain invested in the UAE’s talent, helping individuals, families, and communities thrive.”

The company recently announced its commitment to host products from 100,000 businesses, including local SMBs, on its UAE website by 2026, in support of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to make Dubai a global digital economy.