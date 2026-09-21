UAE minister says airports won’t be replaced by AI, humans still at the forefront

Airports won’t be replaced by AI and robots, the UAE minister for artificial intelligence said, stressing the need for human engagement.

“You don't want to replace the full airport with robots and AI. But the reality is you need to engage and inject humans where necessary to provide this extra sense of humane service that is exceptionally well-done leveraging technology, but there is a human in it,” said Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

Speaking at Emirates’ annual flagship event, ForsaTEK, Al Olama advised organisations to take “calculated risks” and to not stop innovating. “Today, the issue that you guys have, and this is an issue with every government, and this is true, not just for Emirates Airlines, it's true for any airport, is you build that reputation” the minister said.

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“So you can't actually put that reputation at risk by taking too much of a risk without having it calculated. But you need to look at things differently," he added/

The minister added that the UAE will make several announcements over the coming months regarding partnerships with Big Tech, though he did not provide further information.

Al Olama added that having early-access to front-list technology, which the UAE is trying to do, is an advantage which draws more people to the country.

“Early access in a way where you don't have to trade off your sensitive data,” he said. “You don't have to trade off losing control. And that's one thing that we're working on."