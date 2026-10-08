UAE airlines announce Riyadh flight delays, cancellations after Houthi attack

The UAE carriers on Thursday announced delays and cancellations of flights to Riyadh on Thursday (October 8) after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis claimed a fresh missile attack on the Saudi capital’s airport.

Etihad Airways said flight EY555 from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh is facing an extended delay due to the closure of Riyadh airport. As a result, the return flight, EY556 from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi, will also be delayed.

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Dubai-based flydubai said flights 855 and 856 to and from Riyadh International Airport (RUH) have been cancelled today. The carrier said there are currently no other changes to its schedule to and from the airport.

Houthis claim strike

The Houthis said they had again targeted King Khalid Airport, after the Saudi-led coalition fighting the group said it had intercepted two missiles fired at the Kingdom's capital.

“Our armed forces targeted King Khalid Airport in Riyadh at midday with a ballistic missile that hit its target,” said Yahya Saree, the Houthis’ military spokesman.

Saudi civil aviation authorities said three people were killed and more than 30 injured after two Saudi airports were targeted.

Airlines' statements

An Etihad spokesperson said the situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible. Passengers have been encouraged to check the latest status of their flights on the airline’s website.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this disruption, and our teams are doing their best to assist affected guests with their travel arrangements,” the spokesperson said. “The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority.”

A flydubai spokesperson said the airline is monitoring the situation closely and will update customers through its official channels regarding any amendments to its flight schedules.