UAE aims to build clean and stronger hydrogen economy
The UAE plans to invest Dh600 billion until 2050 in clean energy, when it aims to have 44 per cent of clean energy as part of its energy mix.
Sustainable development is one of the key elements of the UAE Vision 2021, which aims to preserve the environment and the country’s social and economic development. With the world heading towards net-zero energy, the UAE is a leader, among oil and gas producing nations, in developing clean energy as a replacement for fossil fuels and a driver of sustainable prosperity.
The UAE Energy Strategy 2050 aims to achieve an energy mix that combines renewable and low carbon energy sources to achieve strategic economic and environmental goals. The UAE plans to invest Dh600 billion until 2050 in clean energy, when it aims to have 44 per cent of clean energy as part of its energy mix. A key part of this strategy will be hydrogen, with the UAE positioning itself as a low-cost producer and exporter of blue and green hydrogen, as well as liquid ammonia, produced using hydrogen.
Work is already underway on megaprojects to expand the UAE’s hydrogen economy. One of the many projects being developed is the two-gigawatt green ammonia project by Taqa, the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, and Abu Dhabi Ports. The project will produce green hydrogen and process it into liquid ammonia, to be used in ships as bunker fuel and for export.
Meanwhile, the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad) has announced plans for a $1 billion green ammonia plant, which will produce 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia from 40,000 tonnes of green hydrogen. In addition, Masdar have partnered with Siemens Energy, the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Etihad Airways, Lufthansa, Marubeni Corporation and Khalifa University to develop an electrolysis facility to produce green hydrogen for the transport industry.
And, in Ruwais, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) is developing a blue ammonia project at its downstream industrial hub, which will have a capacity of 1,000 kilo tonnes a year. Adnoc has also formed an alliance with ADQ and Mubadala to accelerate the use of hydrogen in key economic sectors, including utilities, transport, and industry. The alliance seeks to establish Abu Dhabi as a trusted provider of low-carbon green and blue hydrogen to emerging international markets. In line with this initiative, ADNOC has already sold a blue ammonia cargo to Japan’s INPEX for use in power generation, pioneering the export of clean energy from the UAE.
The UAE’s leadership recognises that for a successful hydrogen-based economy key elements need to be in place, including the right infrastructure, technological readiness, and market access. The UAE’s long and successful experience in energy and transport infrastructure, advanced digital technology deployment, and a history of being a trusted and dependable energy partner for the world’s growth economies will give it a competitive advantage as fossil fuel producers seek to deliver net-zero energy by 2050.
With the widespread use of green hydrogen, the UAE could achieve a secure energy future, while creating jobs and supporting new industries that would contribute to economic diversification and environmental sustainability. Gastech, which will take place in Dubai from September 21-23, is where the global gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry will come together to discuss and formulate a roadmap for the low carbon future of energy. With pressure mounting to decarbonise, while ensuring affordable energy for all, Gastech will be the ideal platform the for the UAE to showcase its commitment to a cleaner, greener, more sustainable energy future, with hydrogen at its heart.
The writer is President-Energy, dmg events. Views expressed are his own and do not reflect the publication’s policy.
-
Business
UAE aims to build clean and stronger hydrogen...
The UAE plans to invest Dh600 billion until 2050 in clean energy,... READ MORE
-
Business
Cryptocurrency, blockchain ventures top VC...
Venture Capitalists (VCs) globally are investing in cryptocurrencies... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE-UK ink new energy partnership
ADNOC, bp and Masdar agree to expand partnership. READ MORE
-
Corporate
Open Mineral raises $33m in series C investment...
Open Mineral, has raised $33 million led by Mubadala Investment... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: FDA rejects widespread Pfizer booster...
Many of the experts who voted no expressed concerns about the risk of ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE participates in Abraham Accords anniversary
UAE represented in virtual meeting by Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pentagon calls deadly Kabul strike an error
For days after the August 29 strike, Pentagon officials asserted that ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan off UK’s Red List
Testing rules for travellers who have got both vaccines will be... READ MORE
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
17 September 2021
World
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
17 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE doctors explain how Covid vaccination reduces stress
17 September 2021
Cricket
Pakistan-New Zealand series postponed due to security concerns
17 September 2021
Cricket
England series in doubt as New Zealand call off Pakistan tour
17 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19