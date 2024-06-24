UAE aims to boost economic relations with Czech Republic

The agreement was signed by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of ECI Board of Directors, and David Havlicek, Chairman of the Board of EGAP.. — WAM

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 4:02 PM

Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal export credit company, inked a strategic partnership agreement with the Export Guarantee and Insurance Corporation (EGAP) to create a framework for bilateral reinsurance obligations and provide insurance facilities to companies within the UAE and the Czech Republic, contributing to the promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries during the next phase.

The agreement was signed by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of ECI Board of Directors, and David Havlicek, Chairman of the Board of EGAP.

Bin Touq said: "The UAE enjoys growing and developing economic relations with the Czech Republic, where the two countries have succeeded in their joint efforts to build sustainable and diversified partnerships and agreements in many economic and investment sectors. The new partnership agreement with EGAP complements these efforts as it comes within the framework of the distinct economic partnership between the two countries.

"The agreement will promote the creation of new economic prospects between the two exporters' communities in the two countries and contribute to the consolidation of common economic relations, thereby supporting the establishment of the UAE as a global partner and attractive and influential economic centre by the next decade in light of the goals of the'We the UAE 2031'vision."

The agreement calls for robust cooperation across a broad spectrum of duties, such as addressing risks related to sovereign and quasi-sovereign debtors, explore innovative avenues in improving flexibility for private sector debtors, and offering insurance facilities for export agreements that are in accordance with the official guidelines of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits.

Furthermore, this agreement cultivates a strong foundation for bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest, which is beneficial to both countries' export and foreign trade industries.