UAE aims for $1 trillion in activity with Israel by 2031
The UAE and Israel have between $600 million and $700 million in bilateral trade
The UAE aims to raise the value of economic activity with Israel to more than $1 trillion in the next 10 years, hoping to work together on everything from healthcare to climate change and energy, the UAE economy minister said.
The Middle East’s trade and business hub has signed dozens of memorandums of understanding with its new ally in the year since it became the first Arab state to normalise ties with Israel this century.
It was not immediately clear how the two countries expect to reach the goal of $1 trillion in economic activity in the next decade. Each country has a gross domestic product of roughly $400 billion.
The UAE and Israel have between $600 million and $700 million in bilateral trade, the minister, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, told a virtual conference on Monday.
Reaching that level in one year was “an achievement by itself,” he said, adding he expected “an influx” of more trade.
“We are looking to create over $1 trillion of economic activity over the next decade,” he said, adding they are “moving into so many areas of economic opportunities.”
The Israeli government has said it expects $1 billion in trade with the UAE by end-2021 and $3 billion in three years, still far below the UAE’s $24 billion of exports in 2019 to its top destination, Saudi Arabia.
In September last year, the UAE and Bahrain, followed by Sudan and Morocco, both inked US-brokered deals to establish ties with Israel, joining Egypt and Jordan as the only Arab states to recognise Israel.
Publicly announced deals include around 40 MoUs and around 30 other types of agreements related to the financial, energy, sports, agriculture, aviation, aerospace and media sectors as well as investment promotion and Covid-19 technology.
But a $3 billion fund announced by the United States, Israel and the UAE to encourage private sector investment and regional cooperation has gone quiet, as has a $10 billion fund of UAE private and state money announced in March to invest in Israeli strategic sectors. — Reuters
-
Business
UAE aims for $1 trillion in activity with Israel by 2031
The UAE aims to raise the value of economic activity with Israel to more than $1 trillion in the next 10 years, hoping to work together...
READ MORE
-
Business
UAE wants quick trade talks
The Gulf state, already a hub for global trade, this month announced... READ MORE
-
Aviation
DAE announces early retirement of $488m of senior ...
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has announced that it had delivered... READ MORE
-
Business
Adex seeks to expand reach of Emirati exporters...
Adex said it is committed to promoting the local exports, as well as... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed orders humanitarian flights to...
Materials will be immediately sent out to those affected by floods READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: 94% residents hopeful about future
Religious activities are back at 100 per cent in different places of... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Hatta camping season is back — and...
Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy two new glamping experiences on offer READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates introduces free hotel stay for transit...
Passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and other restricted... READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
Government
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on its terror list
13 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off
13 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
News
KHDA: Students stuck abroad can continue remote learning after October 3
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory