UAE: ADNH Catering announces offer price range as IPO subscription opens

The final offer price will be determined through a book-building process and is expected to be announced on October 16

ADNH Catering, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Hotels on Monday announced the offer price range of its IPO between Dh0.91 and Dh0.96 per share, implying a market capitalisation at the time of listing of between Dh2.05 billion and Dh2.16 billion.

The final offer price will be determined through a book-building process and is expected to be announced on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.


Around 900 million shares of ADNH will be up for subscription for retail and institutional investors.

The subscription period opened on Monday, October 7 and ends on Monday, October 14, for UAE retail investors and eligible employees. For professional investors, the subscription will end on Tuesday, October 15.



