UAE: Abu Dhabi records real estate deals worth Dh22.5 billion in first half of 2022

Yas, Al Saadiyat Island among highest value areas for transactions in capital

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 12:41 PM

Abu Dhabi’s real estate market recorded 7,474 property transactions worth Dh22.5 billion in the first half of this year, according to the latest report released by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

The department’s real estate trading index showed 3,568 real estate purchase and sale transactions worth Dh8.9 billion and 3,906 mortgage transactions worth Dh13.61 billion.

As per the report, all kinds of land, buildings, and real estate were purchased, sold, and mortgaged.

Dr Adeeb Al-Afifi, executive director of the real estate sector, DMT, said: “Abu Dhabi’s leadership implemented several sound policies and strategic measures to achieve these results. Through constant and sustained growth in the real estate sector, Abu Dhabi has maintained its standing as a world-class market and investment destination.”

Diverse investors from the UAE, GCC, and around the world have continued to boost the emirate’s real estate market.

ALSO READ:

The list of top areas in terms of the numbers and values of real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi are Yas Island with transactions worth Dh1.8 billion, Al Saadiyat Island (Dh1.2 billion), Al Shamkha (Dh1 billion), Al Reem Island (Dh872 million), Khalifa City (Dh310 million) and Al Raha Beach (Dh300 million).

Al-Afifi noted that with the launch of several new projects, the remaining months would see a surge in investments.

“As we enter the second half of 2022, we expect to see significant investment opportunities, particularly with the introduction of several new projects that will boost Abu Dhabi’s real estate market,” Al-Afifi added.