UAE a leading global hub for student internship opportunities

The UAE is strengthening its position as a global hub for young talent, emerging as the largest market for undergraduate internship opportunities in a network that spans 22 countries. The trend highlights the country’s growing role in connecting students with multinational corporations, venture capital firms and high-growth startups.

Data released by Dubai-based business school Tetr College of Business shows that its students secured 370 internship offers from 129 companies within their first two years of study, with the UAE ranking ahead of markets including India, the United States, Singapore, Portugal, China and Mexico.

The opportunities span sectors that mirror the UAE’s economic diversification ambitions, including artificial intelligence, venture capital, climate technology, media and the creator economy. The development also reinforces the country’s growing reputation as a centre for finance, technology, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Across the network, internship roles have been created in 55 industry categories and offered in remote, on-site and hybrid formats. Students have collectively earned more than $277,000 through these placements, with the highest-paying opportunities recorded in the United States, Mexico, Australia and China.

Hiring organisations include global and regional companies such as eBay, AXA Egypt, National Geographic, Tiendas 3B, Jio BlackRock, ClearTax, Times of India and Bertelsmann India Investments, among others.

According to Tarun Gangwar, co-founder of Tetr College of Business, employers are increasingly looking beyond academic credentials when assessing candidates. “The gap between what students learn and what employers need has been discussed for years,” Gangwar said. ”What is changing now is the willingness of employers to engage talent earlier and evaluate potential through real work rather than academic signals alone.”

Student placements have ranged from retail and finance to investment research and artificial intelligence. Examples include work on expansion strategy and supply chain management at Mexican retail chain Tiendas 3B, as well as investment research roles and AI startup growth initiatives.

As businesses place greater emphasis on practical skills and workplace experience, the UAE is increasingly positioning itself as a destination where students can gain early exposure to industry and global career opportunities.