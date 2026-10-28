UAE reaches 84% of its target to have 40 million hotel guests by 2031

UAE's Minister of Economy and Tourism said that the country received around 33.9 million visitors in 2025, equivalent to about 84 per cent of our ambitious targets

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 28 Oct 2026, 1:00 PM
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The UAE has reached 84 per cent of its intended goal to have 40 million guests by 2031, the country’s Minister of Economy and Tourism said.

The UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 aims to raise the country’s gross domestic product to Dh450 billion and attract Dh100 billion in additional tourism investments, in addition to welcoming 40 million hotel guests.

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Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, said that the country received around 33.9 million visitors in 2025, equivalent to about 84 per cent of our ambitious targets.

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Speaking at the third edition of the Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum, Al Marri said, “We believe that the current period presents an opportunity to re-evaluate priorities and enhance the integration of efforts between government entities, companies, airlines, hotels, and tourism companies.”

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