UAE: 71% cut in charges for setting up new business in Abu Dhabi
Over 93 percent of economic activities can now receive a commercial licence within six minutes.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) announced that the Abu Dhabi Government reduced the requirements for starting a new commercial business by 71 percent.
In April 2021, a special task force, led by ADDED and launched as part of the department’s Investor Journey Programme, coordinated with more than 20 government entities and the private sector to achieve the reduction.
Through several discussions led by ADDED, the Abu Dhabi Government identified and removed duplicate requirements and modified existing requirements to facilitate the process of starting a business while not compromising public safety and security.
Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED, thanked all local and federal entities for helping achieve the ambitious target in a short time. All relevant changes are already reflected in respective systems and will be effective from August 1.
Rashed Abdulkarim Alblooshi, Under-Secretary of ADDED, stated that this considerable reduction is only the start of the programme, which is not a close-ended initiative but is an ongoing collaboration that will maintain the capital’s competitive advantage.
Sameh Abdulla Al Qubaisi, executive director of the Executive Affairs Office of ADDED, said that the move came after several recent announcements regarding the ease of doing business in the emirate. In early July, ADDED established the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) to attract talents and provide services to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for living and working. Last week, ADDED announced that all licence issuance and renewal fees for Abu Dhabi Government entities have been reduced to Dh1,000, and over 93 percent of economic activities can now receive a commercial licence within six minutes.
To further enhance investors’ experience, ADDED is working closely with the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) to improve the commercial licensing services on the TAMM-Abu Dhabi Government Services website, Al Qubaisi added. — Wam
-
Business
UAE: 71% cut in charges for setting up new...
Over 93 percent of economic activities can now receive a commercial... READ MORE
-
Business
Aldar sells out waterfront land plots at Al Gurm
All 71 new plots were purchased at Al Gurm, which is comprised of a... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Firms like BusinessLink addressing business needs ...
With the changing investment landscape in the Kingdom, the demand for ... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai: Gold prices drop, 24K trades at Dh219.25
Traders eye monthly US jobs data to gauge health of the American... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police distribute umbrella hats, meals to...
Officials said the drive was carried out with full adherence to all... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,537 cases, 1,492 recoveries, 5...
The new cases were detected through 266,834 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Now, open a bank account with a selfie
The service is the first of its kind in the UAE. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Sinopharm jab now available for 3 to 17 age...
The approval comes after extensive clinical trials and evaluations. READ MORE
Government
UAE to grant golden visas to all resident doctors