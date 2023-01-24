UAB shareholders’ approve issuance of a non-convertible additional tier 1 instruments

The ministry holds virtual session for 800 participants under its Corporate Tax Public Awareness Programme
United Arab Bank (UAB) held its shareholders’ general meeting in Dubai on Tuesday and approved the issuance of a non-converitable additional tier 1 instruments.
The meeting, chaired by Sheikh Faisal bin Sultan bin Salem Al Qassimi, chairman of the board of directors of UAB, authorised the board of directors of the bank to approve the issuance of a non-convertible additional tier 1 instruments.
The meeting was managed by Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), under a Registrar Agreement that the bank has signed with ADX, and attended by shareholders, board members, representatives of the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority and the Sharjah Economic Development Department, and members of UAB senior management.
The shareholders authorised the issuance of a non-convertible additional tier 1 instruments up to an amount of $150 million (or equivalent thereof in other currencies) for the purposes of strengthening the bank’s capital adequacy and shall include the terms and conditions required by the Central Bank of the UAE subject always to the restrictions contained in the guidelines, standards, rules and regulations that the CBUAE has issued in respect of AT1 instruments and related Basel III requirements.
Sheikh Faisal Bin Sultan bin Salem Al Qassimi said UAB's shareholders have again demonstrated their unwavering support and we are honored the majority were present at today’s meeting. “Throughout its history, the bank has always proved its resilience and given the actions taken we are in a much stronger position to generate sustainable returns to our shareholders and support the UAE economy going forward,” he said.
Shirish Bhide, chief executive officer, said: “We are very pleased with the approval received today towards the issuance of non-convertible additional Tier 1 capital. This transaction reaffirms the commitment of our shareholders and board of directors towards the approved growth strategy of UAB to create a sustainably profitable bank.”
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The ministry holds virtual session for 800 participants under its Corporate Tax Public Awareness Programme
Tokyo was the standout performer, rallying more than one per cent following a blockbuster pre-weekend performance on Wall Street as tech shares rallied
UAE Ambassador to Jordan, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister
Overall property price growth reached 11.05 per cent in 2022, averaging 0.92 per cent per month— down from 1.33 per cent per month in 2021 when annual price growth was just shy of 16 per cent, but still, a very strong yearly performance
The aim is to promote the development of UAE-based companies and raise the profile of business group members in the international business community
Gross credit rose by 0.5 per cent from around Dh1.878 trillion at the end of October 2022 to around Dh1.887 trillion at the end of November 2022
In 2022, around $22 billion were raised through public offerings in the region, out of which $8 billion were raised in Dubai
the emirate’s newly-launched initiative D33 will target key strategic sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, tourism, digitalisation and financial, says Helal Saeed Al Marri, director-general of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism