UAB reports net profit of Dh209 million for the first nine months of 2023

United Arab Bank PJSC (UAB) posted a net profit of Dh209 million for the first nine months in 2023 as compared to Net Profit of Dh119 million for the first nine months in 2022, representing a year-on-year increase of 76 per cent.

The growth in net profit is a result of improved operating performance and lower expected credit losses and a prudent approach to risk management which resulted in lower cost of risk.

Total income was higher by 16 per cent qoq and 61 per cent yoy to Dh174 million.

The balance sheet has been significantly strengthened with focus on quality assets, which resulted in recording 43 per cent reduction in provisions compared to the first nine months in 2022.

Sheikh Faisal bin Sultan bin Salem Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, UAB, said: “The bank continues to deliver a strong performance, clinically executing its well-thought-out strategy, supporting growth and shareholders’ expectations. We remain confident in taking advantage of the opportunities ahead of us, as we continuously develop our business model and activities in line with our sustainable growth strategy in the UAE.”

Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of UAB, commented: “The bank has performed consistently through the year, recording double-digit growth in profits every quarter in 2023. These results reflect the successful execution of our strategy to strengthen the core businesses, manage our resources effectively, while adhering to our prudent approach towards risk management. The affirmation of our credit ratings by, both, Fitch and Moody’s and the latter’s upgrade of the outlook to positive, is a clear testament of the progress the bank has made over the past year in addressing the legacy concerns”.

He added; “The bank is well-positioned to continue capitalising on the growth momentum experienced over the last several quarters, albeit maintaining a cautious outlook in view of the ‘higher for longer’ expectations on interest rates and relatively slower growth ahead”.