Trump Tower Dubai construction enters next phase with new contractor appointment

Dubai-based developer Dar Global has awarded the construction contract for the podium of Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai to Gulf Asia Contracting, marking the project's move into its next construction phase.

The London-listed luxury real estate developer said the appointment follows the successful completion of all enabling works on the project, which are due to wrap up in September 2026.

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Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, the tower is set to rise approximately 350 metres across 80 floors. The development will combine a five-star hotel, branded residences and an exclusive private members' club, and forms part of one of the emirate's most closely watched luxury real estate projects.

“Following the successful completion of our enabling works, we are pleased to appoint Gulf Asia Contracting to deliver the podium construction for Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai. This marks another important milestone as the project continues to progress according to plan and reflects our commitment to partnering with leading contractors to deliver exceptional quality throughout every stage of development,” said Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global.

The project was first announced in April 2025 as a collaboration between Dar Global and the Trump Organisation, marking the region’s first Trump International Hotel and Tower and the fifth joint project between the two firms, following Trump Tower Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Trump International Golf Club and Hotel in Oman. Enabling works on the site were carried out by Edrafor Emirates.

The tower is designed to feature Dubai’s highest outdoor swimming pool, along with two penthouses with sky pools inspired by the Trump Tower Penthouse on New York’s Fifth Avenue, offering floor-to-ceiling windows with views across the Dubai skyline. Residents will also have access to The Trump, a private members-only club.