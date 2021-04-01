Trend Micro Cloud One makes debut in AWS marketplace to empower Mena innovators

Trend Micro is one of the first security SaaS providers to offer flexible platform of cloud security services under single listing in AWS Marketplace.

Trend Micro announced the AWS Marketplace debut to cater the needs of organisations building in the cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS). A comprehensive platform, referred to as Trend Micro Cloud One, designed to protect across leading cloud-based environments with services designed for applications, network, workloads, file storage, containers and cloud security posture management.

“We applaud Trend Micro for building security services suited for buyers who innovate on AWS and participate in the shared responsibility model,” said Kamlesh Talreja, General Manager, AWS Marketplace, AWS.

“AWS Marketplace is the first cloud marketplace to offer Trend Micro Cloud One, enabling developers to access the flexible pricing, customizable contracts, and rapid deployment they need.”

Trend Micro mirrors the self-service, pay-as-you-go procurement model offered by AWS. This simplifies everything related to cloud builds from volume negotiation to API integrations. Customers have the investment benefit of security flexibility as application designs evolve over time with the assurance not to overburden the organization’s security teams.

“The debut of Trend Micro Cloud One platform in the AWS Marketplace is a step forward in our efforts to make our security innovations available for those building and scaling in the cloud,” said Dr. Moataz bin Ali, vice-president and managing director, Trend Micro Middle East and North Africa. “Leveraging the power of Trend Micro Cloud One, regional innovators can seamlessly defend their applications, environments and workloads against threats, malware and vulnerabilities, as well as accelerate compliance – with a flexible, automated and all-in-one security platform.”

— sandhya@khaleejtimes.com