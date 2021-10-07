Trella to expand operations in UAE

sandhya@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 7, 2021 | Last updated on October 7, 2021 at 01.04 am

Regional market leader’s expansion complements existing operations in Saudi Arabia, and will support trade with the UAE.

Trella, the fastest growing digital freight marketplace in MENAP, will expand its operations into the UAE.

The UAE expansion complements Trella’s existing operations in Saudi Arabia and increases Trella’s presence to four countries: its home market — Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and now the UAE. This expansion means Trella extends its ability to seamlessly support trade and trucking, across the GCC, especially between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Trella’s growth follows the recent, successful completion of a $42 million funding round, comprising $30 million new equity and $12 million debt facilities. The MENAP Road Freight market is worth $50 billion, and Trella’s fund raise proceeds are being invested in tech capacity and product development to fuel growth, accelerate the Company’s journey to reducing the costs of moving goods, and continue being the regional market leader.

Trella growth strategy remains focused on its GCC expansion plan. This latest market entry paves the way for a new multi-city expansion, which will increasingly connect multiple trucking routes – representing a next frontier in efficiency of trucking in the region – and is consistent with Trella’s mission to reinvent trucking.

“Trella’s expansion into the UAE is a huge milestone for the company. Logistics competency is directly linked to economic growth meaning our platform’s ability to bring more transparent, reliable and efficient trucking more widely across the GCC," said Peter May, Head of Global Expansion, Trella.

“The MENAP freight market is a significant one, and we are trusted and used by some of the world’s most recognisable brands. Today’s launch in the UAE is just the start of our wider roll-out across more cities and countries in the GCC.”

Trella disrupts and reshapes the freight industry by connecting shippers directly to carriers, with significant positives for both. The platform solves industry challenges including shippers suffering unreliability, inefficiency via fragmented truck ownership, high price points and low transparency.

Shippers can book directly and access a transparent pricing structure. Shipments can be tracked in real-time, and receive analytics on transportation performance. Improved load utilization also helps reduce cost. For truck drivers, Trella improves efficiency as freight is moved intelligently – which boosts carriers’ earnings and creates job opportunities.

Trella has 350+ shipper partners including blue-chip brands such as: Coca-Cola, Maersk, Mondi, Henkel, Orascom and Cemex. It also has 15,000+ carrier partners.