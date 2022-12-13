These were discussed during te second edition of joint economic committee between two countries in Abu Dhabi
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has commenced operations on the exciting new route of Abu Dhabi to the ancient city of Samarkand, the second largest city in Uzbekistan located at the crucible of cultures and religions.
The new route provides hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in both the UAE and Uzbekistan. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as Dh179.
“We welcome our seventh and eighth aircraft and are delighted to expand our ever-growing network in Central Asia, a key growth market for Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. The new route into the unmissable and historic region will be operated by two new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft which have been recently added to our fleet," Michael Berlouis, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said.
Samarkand, one of the most ancient cities in the world and among the oldest continuously inhabited cities in Central Asia, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site rich in historical heritage.
Located on the ancient trade route linking China to the Mediterranean, Samarkand is an important centre of human civilisation with breath-taking culture. Its list of must-see attractions include beautiful mausoleums and the incredible madrassas with Registan, the centrepiece of the city, arguably the most impressive site in Central Asia.
Berlouis said Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is committed to supporting the long-term growth of the UAE’s travel and tourism sector, providing an eclectic mix of new marvellous destinations.
"We are continuing to deliver travel options that are more convenient and affordable for everyone and we look forward to seeing you onboard our young and sustainable aircraft soon.”
The national airline now flies to more than 36 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi, since launching in January 2021. The flight from Samarkand to Abu Dhabi operates on Tuesday and Saturday, increasing frequency to three times per week in 2023.
“We are pleased to welcome our new partner, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, whose direct flights between the ancient city of Samarkand and the UAE began today, marking a significant event for Uzbekistan aviation and tourism," Anton Khodjayan, CEO of Air Marakanda, said.
He said the Air Marakanda team has worked hard to bring this about, as it opens up new travel opportunities for residents of Samarkand and the area, and will attract tourists from the Middle East to our beautiful city.
"I assure you that we at Air Marakanda will do everything possible to provide for the comfort and convenience of our new guests,” he said.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Samarkand and Tashkent in Uzbekistan, Almaty and Nur Sultan in Kazakhstan, Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt, Muscat and Salalah in Oman, Amman and Aqaba in Jordan, Baku (Azerbaijan), Ankara (Turkey), Athens (Greece), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia), among others.
The airline has a young fleet composed of eight brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
These were discussed during te second edition of joint economic committee between two countries in Abu Dhabi
Awards celebrate and recognise excellence in performance from brands and leaders across a broad range of sectors
Average apartment rents increasing by 27.6 per cent and average villa rents surging by 25.4 per cent in the year to November 2022, according to CBRE
Acquisitions open new opportunities for Khidmah and its clients
Investment firm brings assets under management on Sharia-compliant platform to more than $200 million
Dubai’s economy expanded 4.6 per cent year-on-year to Dh307.5 billion during the first nine months of 2022
The forum will focus on the factors that lead to the success of senior women in the Middle East and will also discuss the challenges to help attendees boost their own leadership toolkit and thrive
The idea of using robots to bring more manufacturing back from overseas gained momentum during the pandemic as snarled supply chains highlighted the risks of relying on distant factories