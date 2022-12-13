Travel to Uzbekistan's ancient city for as low as Dh179

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi inaugurates its first flight to Samarkand, a historic destination at the crossroads of culture on the Silk Road, expanding convenient, affordable travel for all

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has commenced operations on the exciting new route of Abu Dhabi to the ancient city of Samarkand, the second largest city in Uzbekistan located at the crucible of cultures and religions.

The new route provides hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in both the UAE and Uzbekistan. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as Dh179.

“We welcome our seventh and eighth aircraft and are delighted to expand our ever-growing network in Central Asia, a key growth market for Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. The new route into the unmissable and historic region will be operated by two new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft which have been recently added to our fleet," Michael Berlouis, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said.

Samarkand, one of the most ancient cities in the world and among the oldest continuously inhabited cities in Central Asia, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site rich in historical heritage.

Located on the ancient trade route linking China to the Mediterranean, Samarkand is an important centre of human civilisation with breath-taking culture. Its list of must-see attractions include beautiful mausoleums and the incredible madrassas with Registan, the centrepiece of the city, arguably the most impressive site in Central Asia.

Berlouis said Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is committed to supporting the long-term growth of the UAE’s travel and tourism sector, providing an eclectic mix of new marvellous destinations.

"We are continuing to deliver travel options that are more convenient and affordable for everyone and we look forward to seeing you onboard our young and sustainable aircraft soon.”

The national airline now flies to more than 36 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi, since launching in January 2021. The flight from Samarkand to Abu Dhabi operates on Tuesday and Saturday, increasing frequency to three times per week in 2023.

“We are pleased to welcome our new partner, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, whose direct flights between the ancient city of Samarkand and the UAE began today, marking a significant event for Uzbekistan aviation and tourism," Anton Khodjayan, CEO of Air Marakanda, said.

He said the Air Marakanda team has worked hard to bring this about, as it opens up new travel opportunities for residents of Samarkand and the area, and will attract tourists from the Middle East to our beautiful city.

"I assure you that we at Air Marakanda will do everything possible to provide for the comfort and convenience of our new guests,” he said.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Samarkand and Tashkent in Uzbekistan, Almaty and Nur Sultan in Kazakhstan, Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt, Muscat and Salalah in Oman, Amman and Aqaba in Jordan, Baku (Azerbaijan), Ankara (Turkey), Athens (Greece), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia), among others.

The airline has a young fleet composed of eight brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

