Travel interest from Filipino community remains strong for UAE

Interest in travelling to the UAE remains resilient among Filipino travellers, with visa inquiries and trip planning continuing steadily despite temporary disruptions to regional airspace. Travel service provider Pinoy Tourism says many visitors are continuing to prepare for upcoming trips while keeping track of travel updates, reflecting the enduring confidence travellers have in the UAE as a safe and welcoming destination.

Pinoy Tourism says many travellers are seeking visa guidance and travel updates before confirming their plans, indicating that visitors remain interested in travelling to the UAE while keeping a close watch on developments in the region.

The company’s leadership says current travel patterns reflect cautious but continued confidence among travellers. “The UAE has always stood as a symbol of stability, vision and forward-looking leadership,” said Imtiaz Hussain Nasir, CEO of Pinoy Tourism. “Even during times of regional uncertainty, the country continues to operate with remarkable efficiency. From what we are seeing, visa demand is still holding at around 60 per cent of normal levels, with about 24 per cent of travellers planning immediate trips and another 36 per cent securing visas in advance for upcoming travel. The Filipino community, in particular, shares a deep connection with the UAE, and their continued interest reflects the strong trust people place in this country.”

To support travellers during this period, the agency has been working closely with airline partners and travel providers to ensure customers receive accurate information and smooth travel arrangements. It has also strengthened its 24-hour customer support services to help travellers access timely updates when plannin