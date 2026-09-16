Flydubai chief sees capacity exceeding 100% by 2026-end

Flydubai expects to restore its network and capacity to 100 per cent of pre-conflict levels before the end of 2026 – and potentially exceed them – as travel demand across the region continues to recover, its chief executive said.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, Ghaith Al Ghaith said the airline is currently flying to over 130 destinations, with a load factor he described as “good.”

“Before the end of the year, we should go back to 100 per cent, and even a little bit more, because we will be getting more aircraft,” Al Ghaith said, referring to both network reach and capacity on sale.

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‘We are not behind’

Asked how far the carrier had fallen behind the growth targets it had set itself before regional tensions disrupted operations, Al Ghaith pushed back on the premise of the question.

“We are not behind. We are on plan in terms of capacity because we are taking all the aircraft that we are supposed to take,” he said.

“We’ve been through this many times, and you have to be ready for the day after, where the business will come — and it will come with a vengeance.”

He added that flydubai has continued to add capacity throughout the disruption, including new frequencies to Bangkok, Benghazi in Libya, and a new route to Pokhara in Nepal launching later this year.

Profitable despite disruption

Al Ghaith expects airline to remain profitable in 2026, though likely at a lower margin than the record highs of previous years. “We always work on a target that will make money. This is always in our DNA,” he said.

He said fares have risen to reflect higher costs, particularly fuel, even though the airline hedges a significant portion of its fuel exposure each month. “Fare has to reflect your cost. Whenever the cost increases... our fares are reflecting the fuel price,” he said, adding that the airline’s balance sheet remains “as strong as it was before the war.”

He said fares have risen to reflect higher costs, particularly fuel, even though the airline hedges a significant portion of its fuel exposure each month. “Fare has to reflect your cost. Whenever the cost increases... our fares are reflecting the fuel price,” he said, adding that the airline’s balance sheet remains “as strong as it was before the war.”

Cargo push and new aircraft

The interview also touched on flydubai's newly launched cargo division, which begins operations on October 1 using narrow-body freighter aircraft.

Al Ghaith said the move complements the airline's existing network and strengthens ties with sister carrier Emirates.

“This freighter gives us the flexibility to add capacity, and we feel it supplements very well the network here in Dubai – not only for us, but for the whole ecosystem, and especially for Emirates,” he said.

Flydubai expects to take delivery of 11 aircraft – a mix of Boeing 737 MAX 8s and 9s – between now and the end of the year, part of a wider order book of almost 300 aircraft. The airline’s fleet renewal includes Boeing 787 widebodies, currently expected from 2028 due to delivery delays, and Airbus A320/A321 narrow-bodies from 2031.

Al Maktoum International move still undated

On the airline's long-planned relocation to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Al Ghaith said flydubai would begin operations there once the airport's new terminal opens, but declined to confirm a firm date, citing aircraft delivery timelines and other dependencies.

“We will start a new operation in DWC... we will build up our capacity there, so we will be operating at both airports. We cannot just stop growing.”

He said flydubai has already begun building infrastructure at DWC, including a maintenance centre, ahead of the airport's eventual expansion to a capacity of 250 million passengers.

Advisories weighing on demand

Al Ghaith said demand to Eastern Bloc markets, including Russia and the former Soviet states, has returned close to pre-conflict levels, and summer 2026 saw a strong rebound in overall travel. However, he said ongoing travel advisories from some governments, particularly in Europe, continue to hold back a fuller recovery.

“As long as these advisories are there, it is definitely not good for business,” he said, noting that Dubai’s air travel demand had historically bounced back quickly once similar restrictions were lifted in the past.