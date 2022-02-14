Transguard Group launches events division

The food innovation and distribution cluster at the free zone is a catalyst for the exponential growth of food and beverages businesses in the UAE and the Middle East
The UAE’s premier business solutions provider, Transguard Group’s newly launched events division will handle manpower requirements across security, facilities management, back of house, food and beverages, and logistics, in addition to management personnel, hosts, ushers, drivers, cashiers and audio visual support.
“Transguard has worked with some of the biggest sporting events and attractions over the years, so the addition of a standalone events division only aligns with our strategy of providing support and solutions to our clients to ensure their growth and success,” said Dr Greg Ward, managing director, Transguard Group.
Already providing security and facilities management services to attractions like Global Village, Transguard has supported major sporting events such as Rugby 7s and the European Tour.
Transguard has also supported Expo 2020 since 2017; in 2021, the business solutions provider announced that it had secured contracts with 17 country pavilions, which sees up to 3,000 Transguard staff (including 250 guest experience personnel as well as F&B staff) ensuring operational efficiency at the 50,000 square metre event space. What’s more, Transguard’s Executive Protection team offers complete end-to-end services for high-profile visitors: Past clients include supermodels, A-list Hollywood and Bollywood stars, singers, musicians, celebrities from the sporting world and others.
In addition to large scale events such as exhibitions, conferences, live performances and award ceremonies, the new division will allow the company to extend its range of services to smaller events including weddings and gala dinners.
“As a one-stop-shop, Transguard Events can provide project management staff and consultants to ensure your event is successfully planned and executed. This will include operational programme development, operational readiness, training, recruitment, documentation, as well as creative event and communication solutions. What’s more, Transguard can also provide staff and guest catering, laundry services and arrange golf buggies,” said Dr Ward. — business@khaleejtimes.com
