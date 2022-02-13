Transform global food system as 811 million people facing hunger around the world

UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Al Mheiri opens all-new action-oriented Gulfood Inspire Summit with call for inclusive, innovative, data-driven process to transform food systems to tackle rising global food insecurity and hunger

Mariam Al Mheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, cited latest statistics that show almost 811 million people are facing hunger, with one in three people on earth denied access to adequate food, due to conflict, climate change and the impact of the global pandemic. — Supplied photo

The world has an ‘urgent’ task to transform food systems for a sustainable future and ensure everyone on the planet has access to safe, adequate, and affordable food. That was the message from Mariam Al Mheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, in her opening keynote address at the all-new, action oriented Gulfood Inspire Summit on the first day of Gulfood 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Al Mheiri cited latest statistics that show almost 811 million people are facing hunger, with one in three people on earth denied access to adequate food, due to conflict, climate change and the impact of the global pandemic.

Calling for action, the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment said the process to address this increasing challenge must be inclusive, innovative, and data-driven to help inform policies that boost food supply and eradicate food insecurity.

She told attendees how the UAE was leading the way by investing heavily in agtech, including Food Tech Valley – a groundbreaking project she described as a ‘playground’ for pioneering agtech solutions, specifically for arid climates such as the UAE.

The minister issued a rallying call for everyone at Gulfood 2022, the 27th edition of the world’s largest annual F&B sourcing event, and beyond, to roll up their sleeves, and play a part by thinking about how they choose what to eat, how they prepare it and what they waste.

Paul Newnham said the world needs to start thinking more holistically about food and what we do with every aspect of it. — Supplied photo

Paul Newnham, director at SDG2 Advocacy Hub, which brings together NGOs, agricultural networks, nutritionists, campaigners, civil society, private sector, and UN agencies to coordinate advocacy efforts and achieve SDG2 by 2030, echoed those sentiments, telling Summit attendees that food “can be a driver of change”.

Newnham said the world needs to start thinking more holistically about food and what we do with every aspect of it.

