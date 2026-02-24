Transfer pricing now a frontline compliance obligation in the UAE

Transfer pricing — the rules that govern the pricing of transactions between related entities within a multinational group — has moved from a niche technical discipline to a frontline compliance obligation in the UAE.

Since the UAE introduced its corporate tax regime, which came into effect in 2023, transfer pricing guidelines aligned with OECD standards have become legally binding for businesses engaged in cross-border intercompany transactions. Failure to maintain contemporaneous documentation and demonstrate arm’s-length pricing can expose companies to significant tax adjustments and penalties.

Regulatory oversight has notably advanced. Tax authorities are now cross-referencing data across accounting records, VAT returns, corporate tax filings, and transfer pricing disclosures — creating a multi-layered compliance web that demands precision and a joined-up approach. It is precisely in this high-stakes environment that BCL Globiz has built a reputation for delivering transfer pricing solutions that are technically rigorous, commercially grounded, and audit-ready.

In this regard, BCL Globiz Accounting & Consulting LLC was recently awarded the Transfer Pricing Advisory Excellence Award at the 3rd Edition of The GATE Summit Dubai 2026. The GATE Summit — which stands for Global Accounting, Taxation & E-Invoicing — is one of the region’s most authoritative gatherings of finance and tax professionals, drawing over 200 senior leaders from multinationals, regulatory bodies, and advisory firms.

BCL Globiz Accounting & Consulting LLC is part of the BCL Group, a firm registered with the Department of Economic Development (DED) and known for its comprehensive suite of financial services.

The firm’s transfer pricing practice encompasses the full advisory cycle: economic benchmarking, functional and risk analysis, master file and local file documentation under the OECD’s three-tiered framework, country-by-country reporting (CbCR) support, and assistance with advance pricing arrangements. BCL Globiz also integrates its transfer pricing work with monthly bookkeeping, VAT compliance, and corporate tax advisory, allowing clients to maintain a consistent and defensible compliance chain from the ground up.

Punith Jindal, Partner at BCL Globiz, notes that many businesses in the UAE initially managed compliance obligations in silos — bookkeeping handled separately from VAT support, which in turn was disconnected from corporate tax advice and transfer pricing documentation. “Businesses are now realising that accounting sits at the centre of the entire compliance chain,” he said. “Clean, timely books are the basis for accurate VAT and corporate tax reporting, and they are the only defensible foundation for transfer pricing documentation.”

The GATE Summit 2026 itself painted a telling picture of where the UAE’s tax and compliance agenda is headed. Sessions covered the UAE’s upcoming e-invoicing mandate, Pillar Two and Global Minimum Tax readiness, AI-powered tax automation, post-July 2026 VAT amendments, and the lessons learned from the first cycle of corporate tax compliance. The breadth of the agenda reflects a broader truth: businesses operating in the UAE today must contend with a multi-dimensional compliance environment, and the sophistication of their advisory partners matters enormously.

For multinationals, regional headquarters, and growing UAE businesses alike, the message from BCL Globiz is consistent: transfer pricing is no longer a documentation exercise to be deferred until an audit notice arrives. In the UAE’s maturing tax landscape, it is a strategic function that requires year-round attention, technical expertise, and alignment with the broader financial reporting architecture of the business.