‘Trade from Home’ @ Korea’s virtual sourcing fair
The highlight of this year’s show is the large beauty and wellness pavilion featuring over 150 brands of Korean cosmetics, personal care, health and wellbeing products.
Korea has been known to be a country with the most innovative products and patents, and now when the world faces the new challenge of travel restrictions, Korean Government has initiated a virtual platform for companies to interact with each other across borders.
Gfair, Korea Sourcing Fair is an ongoing event for the past 20 years in several countries across the world, including UAE. This year, the show has been moved to an online portal open to visitors on November 24 –26, with a user-friendly interface, easy for any business person to chat with, web conference or simply visit exhibitor booths with downloadable catalogues and product information. The visitors can also leave their business cards online to be contacted at a later date, or even order samples from the exhibitors online.
The marquee virtual trade exposition will feature over 120 South Korean manufacturers and suppliers exhibiting 500+ products ranging from diverse verticals such as electronics and consumer products, industrial materials, medical and covid care, and beauty and wellness. The highlight of this year’s show is the large beauty and wellness pavilion featuring over 150 brands of Korean cosmetics, personal care, health and wellbeing products.
All one would need to do is login to www.koreasourcingfair.me and pre-register for a scheduled one-to-one video meeting with exhibitor/s of their choice, or simply visit the same portal on the show dates.
Organised by Gyeonggi Science and Business Accelerator (GBSA) along with Korea International Trade Association (KITA), and supported by the Korean Government, the virtual expo this year also features a ‘Covid’ Pavilion featuring face masks, sanitisers, medical products and more.
“The Virtual Korea Sourcing Fair aims to build ‘bridges beyond borders’ to connect Korean manufacturers directly with Middle East traders in a vibrant online environment in the safety of their home/offices in this post-Covid normal,” said Janesh Nair, director, Gyeonggi Business Center, Representative office of the Provincial Government of Gyeonggi-do Korea. — business@khaleejtimes.com
