TRA acquires 225 digital TV channels at RRC in Geneva

Tariq Abdulkarim Al Awadhi, Director of Spectrum Management, chaired the UAE's delegation attending the conference, which comprised of members from the TRA, Emirates Media, Dubai Media, and Sharjah TV.
The month-long conference was aimed at facilitating the transition from analogue media broadcasting to digital. The conference organised channel allocation among participating countries, based on a newly formulated digital terrestrial TV broadcasting plan.
Mohamed Nasser Al Ghanim, Director General of the TRA said, "The UAE team has acquired 225 digital terrestrial TV channels out of the 236 present in the UHF and VHF bands. The TRA has authority on these channels, and we will soon issue regulatory lists to start giving licences for channels use."
"The UAE will undergo tremendous change and growth in the field of TV and radio transmission in the coming few years so that people can watch the terrestrial channels' TV programmes either at home or through their PDAs . In order to accelerate and facilitate the change, TRA is putting in place regulations that are in line with international guidelines in the field," Al Ghanim added.
The inaugural games will now feature the league’s top stars in a celebration of unity through sport
'Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble,' says the statement
As many as 36 teams will be represented at the prestigious World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) event which twill be played at the National Course
The Netherlands had also shocked South Africa by 13 runs in the T20 World Cup in Adelaide last year
Mohammad Bashir, the US-based Pakistani cricket fan, is bowled over by the hospitality in India
22-year-old agrees to a plea bargain with the FIGC that includes therapy for a gambling addiction
The White House though stressed it did not intend to put combat forces on the ground