TRA acquires 225 digital TV channels at RRC in Geneva

DUBAI — The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) in the UAE, has acquired rights to 225 digital channels at the recently concluded ITU Regional Radio Communication Conference (RRC) held in Geneva from May 15 — June 16, 2006.

By Staff Reporter Published: Thu 29 Jun 2006, 11:03 AM Last updated: Sat 4 Apr 2015, 1:15 PM

Tariq Abdulkarim Al Awadhi, Director of Spectrum Management, chaired the UAE's delegation attending the conference, which comprised of members from the TRA, Emirates Media, Dubai Media, and Sharjah TV.

The month-long conference was aimed at facilitating the transition from analogue media broadcasting to digital. The conference organised channel allocation among participating countries, based on a newly formulated digital terrestrial TV broadcasting plan.

Mohamed Nasser Al Ghanim, Director General of the TRA said, "The UAE team has acquired 225 digital terrestrial TV channels out of the 236 present in the UHF and VHF bands. The TRA has authority on these channels, and we will soon issue regulatory lists to start giving licences for channels use."

"The UAE will undergo tremendous change and growth in the field of TV and radio transmission in the coming few years so that people can watch the terrestrial channels' TV programmes either at home or through their PDAs . In order to accelerate and facilitate the change, TRA is putting in place regulations that are in line with international guidelines in the field," Al Ghanim added.

Al Awadhi said, "The team representing the UAE has acquired 225 digital channels, whish is around 95.3 per cent of the 236 digital channels it had initially requested from the ITU. And the reason why the TRA did not get them all is that the rest of the channels might interfere with the neighbouring countries. We are now preparing a list of regulations to start licensing and using these digital channels in the country. The UAE team has gained broad-based experience through its presence at the conference, and it fully participated in negotiation sessions for channel allocation and discussions aimed at improving the new treaty. The team also has contributed to the coordination procedures with the neighbouring countries in order to gain the maximum number of regionally designated digital channels."