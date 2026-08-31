Tourism travel from UAE to Nepal remains steady, say travel agents

Tourists from the UAE are continuing to travel to Nepal despite the catastrophic flash floods that have killed nearly 800 people, according to UAE-based travel agents, who report no cancellations from the market so far.

Avinash Adnani, managing director of Neo Travels and Tourism, said the disaster has had no impact on UAE tourism to Nepal, as most travellers from the country are religious pilgrims rather than trekkers.

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“There were a number of tourists who were missing in Nepal, but they were from India and the other Western countries. There were no cancellations of tourists from the UAE. This was a one-off incident and tourists from the UAE are not concerned. We are not getting inquiries about cancellations and delays," added Adnani.

Adil Tanrıverdi, CEO of Tripventura Tourism, echoed this, noting that demand remains steady despite some operational adjustments.

“Travel demand remains strong, but seasonal weather conditions and operational adjustments have caused temporary delays and rescheduling on certain routes. Overall, direct flights continue to operate, and traveller interest from the UAE remains intact with active itinerary management,” said Tanrıverdi.

He added that tourists are adapting quickly by opting for flexible itineraries, with most shifting focus toward cultural experiences, luxury resort stays, and indoor or valley-based sightseeing in places like Kathmandu and Pokhara, while following real-time local safety advisories.

What happened

The floods struck on August 26, 2026, when catastrophic flash floods and mudslides hit the Trishuli and Bhote Koshi river basins along the Nepal-Tibet border, triggered by a suspected glacier collapse near Langtang Lirung.

Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Tanahun, Nawalparasi and Chitwan districts were affected, with the disaster destroying the Gyirong Port complex – a key trade and tourism gateway to China, particularly for Mount Kailash pilgrimages.

Nepal's Department of Tourism reported 668 tourists from 34 countries out of contact, mostly on trekking expeditions, with hundreds of foreign nationals from two dozen countries – including Americans, Indians and British citizens – still missing.

Nepal’s government has stressed the country remains open to international travellers, as only specific areas were affected, though trekking and cross-border trade tourism face significant short-term disruption.

Airlines remain accommodative

Airlines continue to operate flights between the UAE and Nepal, with travel agencies working closely with carriers to ensure seamless adjustments for affected passengers.

As reported by Khaleej Times, flydubai said its flights are operating as scheduled to Kathmandu.

Travel agents said airlines are also accommodating requests from passengers who wish to change their travel plans.

“Key carriers operating between the UAE and Nepal are actively providing flexible rebooking options, fee waivers for date changes, and regular flight status updates,” added Tanrıverdi.