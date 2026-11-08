Total value of projects reaches an all-time high of Dh2.78 trillion in Abu Dhabi

The total value of active development projects in Abu Dhabi has surpassed $758.79 billion (Dh2.78 trillion) across various stages of planning, development, and construction, according to BNC Networks, a construction intelligence provider.

These include urban construction projects worth $221.56 billion, Oil and Gas projects with a combined investment worth $595.67 billion, Transport projects worth $238.01 billion, Industrial projects worth US151.36 billion and Utilities projects worth $130.29 billion, according to BNC Networks which tracks 2,168 projects in Abu Dhabi with a combined value of $475.41 billion.

The news comes as more than 4,000 property buyers, investors, real estate brokers, developers, asset managers and trade visitors are expected to participate at the International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS) 2026 that will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from November 10 to 12, 2026, bringing together industry stakeholders to one of the UAE’s most prominent dedicated real estate sales exhibitions.

“Abu Dhabi is entering an exciting new chapter in its real estate journey. What we are witnessing is not simply the expansion of the property market, but a broader transformation of the emirate into a globally competitive destination for investment, business, living and innovation,” Arun Bose, Director of IREIS, said.

“Over the coming years, we anticipate continued growth driven by population expansion, economic diversification, major infrastructure investments and the development of world-class residential, commercial, hospitality and mixed-use destinations. Abu Dhabi’s appeal lies in its long-term vision, economic stability, quality of life and commitment to creating sustainable communities that respond to the needs of future generations.”

The emirate of Abu Dhabi recorded Dh95.8 billion through 21,416 registered home sales during the first 9 months (January to September) of 2026. Total real estate transaction value for the first nine months of 2026 reached Dh175.7 billion.

Residential supply in Abu Dhabi reaches approximately 409,000 units, with 71,000 additional units projected by 2030 and deliveries peaking in 2028. Around 7,562 to 8,000 residential units are scheduled for completion across 2026, with activity heavily back-loaded toward the second half of the year. As many as 233,000 active residential lease contracts were recorded across the emirate, with lease values reaching Dh9.3 billion in the first half of 2026.

Leading property developers and other stakeholders are joining IREIS 2026, as investor confidence strengthens in UAE’s real estate. Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) joins IREIS as its Official Knowledge Partner while Samana Developers, Aqaar and Al Rasikhoon Real Estate partners with IREIS as Gold Sponsor, De Sousa Holdings as Platinum Sponsor in addition to Silver Sponsors, Ellington Properties, Dugasta Properties, Zimaya Properties and Capstone Real Estate and Vertix Holding reaffirming commitment as Strategic Partner of IREIS 2026.

Alongside the exhibition, IREIS 2026 will feature a high-level conference bringing together government representatives, developers, financial institutions, economists and industry experts.

The market is also evolving in terms of investor expectations. Buyers and investors are becoming increasingly sophisticated, looking beyond property ownership towards long-term value, lifestyle, connectivity, sustainability and the overall quality of the communities in which they invest, he said.

“We believe the next phase of Abu Dhabi’s real estate growth will be defined by innovation, sustainability, smart urban development and greater international participation. The opportunities will extend beyond residential real estate to include commercial assets, hospitality, retail, industrial and logistics developments, as well as integrated investment opportunities,” Arun Bose says.