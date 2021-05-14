Business
Toshiba's European business unit hit by cyberattack

Reuters/Tokyo
Filed on May 14, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The Japanese firm said it was investigating a possible hacking.


Toshiba Corp’s European business has been hit by a cyberattack, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday, with public broadcaster NHK identifying the perpetrators as DarkSide, the group the U.S. FBI blamed for the Colonial Pipeline attack.

The stock was down 0.2 per cent in afternoon trade.

The company is releasing its earnings and will give a strategy briefing shortly.




