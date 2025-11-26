Top winter destinations for UAE residents: From quick getaways to extended holiday adventures

As December and January approach, UAE residents are gearing up for one of the year’s busiest travel seasons. Winter marks the time when many residents look beyond the country’s borders for new experiences, family reunions, and festive celebrations. Atlys, a leading visa processing platform, has identified the top destinations to travel to this winter.

“The UAE’s population represents one of the world’s most diverse communities, and travel aspirations are equally varied. At Atlys, our mission is to make global travel accessible to everyone, regardless of passport. Winter is a meaningful season when people seek connection, exploration, and celebration. We’re honoured to facilitate these moments seamlessly,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder & CEO, Atlys.

For travellers seeking shorter breaks, nearby destinations continue to dominate thanks to their accessibility and diversity.

Egypt remains among the most popular choices. From the iconic Pyramids and ancient temples of Luxor to sun-soaked resorts along the Red Sea, the country delivers a compelling blend of history and warmth.

Georgia has also cemented its place as a winter favourite. Travellers can enjoy Tbilisi’s charming old town, cosy cafés, and nearby mountain escapes such as Gudauri, offering a true winter ambience without long-haul travel.

Morocco completes the selection with its cooler climate and captivating mix of landscapes. From the bustling souks of Marrakech to the majestic Atlas Mountains and sweeping desert trails, the country offers a distinctive fusion of culture and natural beauty, all just a short flight from the UAE.

For those planning longer journeys, winter presents the perfect opportunity to discover destinations that truly flourish during the colder months.

The United Kingdom consistently attracts UAE residents in search of an authentic European winter. London’s twinkling lights and world-class shopping, Edinburgh’s spirited festive celebrations, and the quintessential charm of the English countryside make it a perennial favorite for extended holidays.

The Schengen Zone serves as the gateway to Europe’s finest winter experiences. A single visa unlocks access to 27 countries, from France and Italy to Switzerland and Austria. Whether wandering through enchanting Christmas markets or carving through alpine slopes, travellers gain entry to countless cultural, seasonal, and scenic experiences.

Simplifying travel access

With nearly 80% of the UAE’s population comprising expatriates from over 200 nationalities, visa requirements vary dramatically, adding layers of complexity to travel planning. Atlys addresses this challenge by providing a unified platform where travellers can verify eligibility, submit documentation, and monitor application progress with clarity and confidence, allowing them to focus on the journey ahead rather than administrative hurdles.