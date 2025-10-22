Top US economist hails Sharjah as a ‘hidden gem’ in global investment

Sharjah’s position as a strategically-located investment hub came into sharp focus at the World Investment Conference–Sharjah Investment Forum (WIC–SIF 2025) on Wednesday as top economist Mohamed El-Erian urged global investors to invest in the emirate’s ‘edge’ amid widening geopolitical and financial shocks.

“If I were to invest $100 million in Sharjah, I would focus on leveraging its unique geopolitical position as a stable hub that connects East, West, and South,” said the Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz in a packed fireside chat.

“Its strategic location and trusted role in global supply chains provide a competitive edge that few other regions enjoy,” he said. “I would prioritise sectors that benefit from logistics growth, innovation, and global trade flows, while listening closely to local policymakers and businesses to identify opportunities that maximise both economic impact and long-term resilience.”

Calling Sharjah a “hidden gem” in the region, the 67-year-old economist urged policymakers to amplify their global narrative. “There’s a lot happening here that many people don’t fully appreciate. Communication and storytelling are key – you need to show how this region is positioning itself for the future. Both Sharjah and the UAE are well placed to benefit from the world of tomorrow. The optimism here stands in stark contrast to the complacency we see in other regions, like Europe.”

The session, titled “De-Risking Investment Amid Global Shocks,” was moderated by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, who then asked the veteran economist to outline the top three risks shaping the global financial landscape at the moment.

“First, the potential for the U.S. to rewire the global system in ways that could create breakages if not handled responsibly. Second, the 80–20 challenge of AI wherein 80% of AI is beneficial, the remaining 20% in the wrong hands could cause disproportionate harm without global standards. And third, maintaining confidence in the fiscal stability of advanced economies, particularly in Europe and the U.S.”

El Erian then warned that the world economy is “in transition, not recovery,” and urged investors to adopt smarter risk frameworks amid escalating geopolitical and financial volatility. “For the US, being at the centre of the global financial system comes with enormous privileges – but it also carries immense responsibility,” said the chair of President Obama’s Global Development Council (2012–17). “The stability of markets, the management of savings, and the trust of individuals and countries all depend on responsible stewardship. Attempts to circumvent or weaken this system risk undermining global stability. True resilience requires predictable, accountable, and sustainable financial governance.”

The Egyptian-American economist also spotlighted the rise of India – a key long-time trade partner of the UAE with non-oil trade between the two countries reaching historic figures earlier this year – as a key growth engine, calling it the ‘market to look closely at’. “With its large and dynamic population, rising incomes, and rapid economic growth, it is poised to be the fastest-growing economy among major developing countries over the next decade,” he said. “Investors increasingly see India as one of the most promising markets globally, offering opportunities that extend beyond traditional metrics to long-term potential in a rapidly transforming economy.”