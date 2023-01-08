Top three reasons to invest in the hybrid cloud
As the world advances with the use and dependency on technology, businesses need to catch up to their consumers' speed.
One of the easiest ways to leverage technology is to begin by making important information accessible at your fingertips.
As digital modifications accelerate and digitisation becomes increasingly prevalent compared to all forms of commerce, controllers and governments globally recognise the rise in demand for customer and information protection standards.
In attempts to catch up to a data-driven organisational shift, 96 per cent of enterprises are consciously looking to implement a hybrid IT strategy. A hybrid cloud strategy comprises the portability, harmony, and management of the workload across two or more IT environments. Normally, the hybrid cloud is a mixture of on-premise and off-premise clouds. Effectively implementing the hybrid cloud strategy can help organisations build better support for remote work structures while increasing scalability and control. Moreover, a hybrid strategy also enables agility and innovation while ensuring a reduction in expenditure with better security and risk management resources.
With the changing landscape of the tech industry, hybrid or multi-cloud is bound to dominate the workspace. Considering the developmental scale of technology, here are the top three reasons why you should invest in a hybrid strategy:
Greater agility and control
Adopting the hybrid cloud strategy allows enterprises to categorise and organise their workload most suitably. Employees can align their structures to leverage the performance conditions that only specific servers can deliver.
While allowing for greater flexibility with work, enterprises can provide source access to specified permitted staff, which gives the organisation greater control over confidential or private data. Multi-cloud strategies provide room for hardware that can be customised as required, to meet the functionalities of specific applications.
Security and risk management
With everything going online, security is a key concern for IT professionals in enterprises. Implementing a hybrid portfolio throughout the enterprise eliminates any security crises as it allows the user to pick and choose their respective servers and devices. This means that an authorised person has complete control over who gets to access what information and from which device.
A hybrid cloud also provides centralised management, which enables enterprises to enforce more robust security measures, including encryption, access control, automation etc. which helps supervise potential risks efficiently. The hybrid strategy also empowers security teams to regularise useless cloud storage, which is a key aspect of data insurance and disaster recovery.
Optimisation of workload resources
Businesses can use hybrid cloud strategies to leverage the most efficient computing provisions for every piece of data. Since workloads can be categorised into different sections as part of the hybrid strategy, finding lost data or reviewing old data becomes much easier and faster. Moreover, since cloud technologies allow quicker deployment, short deadlines and changes become more attainable.
The possibilities that accompany the adoption of multi-cloud are endless. Implementing a hybrid cloud strategy makes the nature of work a lot easier for the organisation and the employees allowing room to boost productivity as employees can focus on other tasks that require human intelligence. Multi-cloud will become a necessity in the future as more and more people understand the capabilities of the platform.
Weighing the perks and drawbacks of the hybrid cloud in line with the organisation’s demands and prerogatives is up to the user, however, the hybrid model comes as an excellent prospect for enterprise organisations that seek the best of both (cloud) worlds.
Karim Azar is a regional vice-president - Middle East and Turkey, Cloudera.