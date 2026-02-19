Top 5 firms account for 73% of UAE insurers’ Dh3.7 billion profits last year

The UAE-listed insurance firms’ net profit jumped 47 per cent to Dh3.7 billion ($1 billion) in 2025 compared to Dh2.5 billion in the previous year on the back of technical margins supported by risk-based pricing, portfolio rationalisation, and regulatory oversight from the Central Bank of the UAE, according to Badri Management Consultancy.

Data showed that the top five insurers reported Dh2.7 billion, a 29 per cent increase year-on-year, while other players grew profits by 135 per cent, reaching Dh985 million.