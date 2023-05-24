Tokio Marine strengthens digital capabilities to facilitate growth in UAE
Tsuyoshi Yamasaki, general manager of Tokio Marine Insurance UAE, says the company is focused on becoming the region's leading global insurer by expanding new lines of business and strengthening existing operations
Tokio Marine Insurance, one of the world's oldest and leading insurance groups, has announced several initiatives to strengthen its digital capabilities in the UAE. The company is investing heavily in new technologies to improve underwriting capabilities, claims processing and customer service.
"We are committed to our customers, providing them with the best possible insurance experience," said Tsuyoshi Yamasaki, General Manager of Tokio Marine Insurance in the UAE. "By investing in digital capabilities, we can deliver a more personalized and efficient service to our customers."
One of the key initiatives is the launch of a revamped customer portal that will allow customers to purchase and manage their policies online. The portal will provide customers with access to a variety of features, including easy access to their policy details, make payments and report claims.
Tokio Marine is enhancing their customer services by using artificial intelligence and machine learning for automated claims processing, providing customers with superior services whenever the need arises.
These initiatives are part of Tokio Marines' broader strategy to strengthen its position in the UAE market. The company is targeting key sectors, including retail, manufacturing, and construction. Tokio Marine is also improving its network of partners and brokers to expand their reach to wider customer segments.
"We are confident that these initiatives will help us to achieve our growth ambitions in the UAE," said Yamasaki. "We are committed to offering the best possible insurance solutions to our customers and are confident that these investments will help us to achieve this."
In addition to the digital initiatives, Tokio Marine has also refreshed its visual identity in the UAE. The new brand essence, "Insurance, The Japanese Way" reflects the company's commitment to providing customers with high-quality personalized services. Tokio Marine and Nichido Fire Insurance Co., a Japanese-originated multinational insurer with a long history of providing insurance solutions to customers globally, is well known for its commitment to customers and innovative approach to insurance product offerings and service excellence.
To know more click here : www.tmnf.ae