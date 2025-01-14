Tokinvest becomes first DMCC company to receive a full market licence for its real-world asset marketplace

Tokinvest cofounders Scott Thiel and Matt Blom

Tokinvest, a marketplace for real-world asset investing, has received a full market licence from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). Tokinvest is the first company inside Dubai’s DMCC International Business District to receive an operational VARA license and one of only a handful of regulated end-to-end real-world asset investing platforms globally.

The tokenization market is expected to experience rapid growth, with predictions from Roland Berger suggesting it will surpass $10 trillion by 2030, and BCG forecasting over $16 trillion in tokenized securities by the same year. By lowering barriers to entry, tokenization enables a broader range of investors, including those with limited capital, to participate in the real estate market.

Scott Thiel, CEO and co-founder of Tokinvest, said: “We believe that offering fractional investments of the most prestigious assets will democratise access and make it easier for individuals and institutions alike to unlock the value and create liquidity for real-world assets.” The full market license allows Tokinvest to operate as a virtual asset broker-dealer; and to serve retail, qualified, and institutional investors in and from Dubai, further enhancing the accessibility and appeal of fractionalised investments. Belal Jassoma, director of ecosystems, DMCC said: “Tokinvest’s achievement reflects the leading ecosystem we have established for Web3 businesses and supports our vision to grow web3 adoption and RWA. This milestone demonstrates Dubai’s standing as a pioneering market in the crypto space, with a clear and progressive regulatory framework that enables companies to innovate and operate securely. We are proud to support Tokinvest and all of our members scale up and tap into global markets across DMCC’s international business district.”

With this licence, Tokinvest will leverage blockchain technology to provide a seamless, secure, and efficient platform for fractionalising VARA- approved real-world assets. Tokinvest has secured a pipeline of elite assets from leading real estate developers, fund managers and commodities trading venues and will be bringing these tokenised assets to market in the coming weeks and months. The company is dedicated to fostering a robust ecosystem, facilitating broader access to the best products in the world while prioritising investor protection.