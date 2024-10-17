Timeless Group expands luxury portfolio with acquisition of Kat Maconie

Timeless Group of Companies formerly Times Square Group, through its investment arm Luxutte Capital, has announced the full acquisition of Kat Maconie, the London-based footwear brand.

Ritesh Punjabi, CEO of Timeless Group of Companies, emphasised the synergies between Timeless’ expertise in luxury retail and Kat Maconie’s unique position in the luxury footwear landscape. “We are thrilled to welcome Kat Maconie into the Timeless Group of Companies family. This acquisition not only expands our portfolio but also aligns perfectly with our commitment to nurturing exceptional brands that redefine fashion standards,” he said.

“Kat Maconie has carved out a niche with its playful yet sophisticated designs, and we look forward to preserving and enhancing the brand’s DNA while exploring new avenues for growth,” he added. Founder, Kat Maconie expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “I am excited Kat Maconie has found a wonderful home with Luxutte Capital. Their reputation and understanding of the luxury market aligns perfectly with our brand’s ambitions for growth. This acquisition will allow the brand to reach new heights while staying true to the essence of what makes Kat Maconie special.”



In acquiring Kat Maconie, Timeless Group of Companies marks a pivotal moment in its journey towards innovation and expansion. Future plans include a flagship stores in the UAE and London within the next two years with additional global expansion. As part of the acquisition, the group plans on expanding the range of collection to include bags and accessories while maintaining the brand’s signature aesthetic.