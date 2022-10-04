Tight global oil supply can't be reversed easily

The new concept design aims to refresh the look of the branches and better serve customers by focusing on the customer’s journey and experience
The oil market is not focusing on the fact that global spare capacity to raise oil production is very low, Saudi Aramco's Chief Executive said on Tuesday, with Shell's chief executive saying investments will not shift because prices are high.
"(The market is) focusing on what will happen to demand if recession happens in different parts of the world, they are not focusing on supply fundamentals," Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London.
Putting spare capacity at 1.5 per cent of global demand, he added that providing a buffer of spare capacity, which will be used up the moment China's economy opens up from coronavirus restrictions, was not just the responsibility of Saudi Aramco.
Speaking at the same event, Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden said current high prices do not easily translate into a shift in capital allocation given it can take decades for oil and gas projects to produce and start paying off.
"You cannot have a quick response to the market signals we are seeing today," van Beurden said, adding that Shell's overall strategy remained to pivot away from oil and gas products.
"We cannot live in this world without spare capacity."
If he had a spare $1 billion to spend, he would invest in the "energy system of the future", said van Beurden, who will leave Shell next year. — Reuters
Aroma International Building Contracting has been appointed to accelerate the development of Kensington Waters and Berkeley Place, with respective contract values of Dh200 million and Dh105 million
Total e-commerce sales in the UAE recorded remarkable growth in 2021, reaching $4.8 billion during the year compared to $2.6 billion in 2019
The remaining 20 per cent of International Energy Holding has been acquired by Alpha Dhabi Holding, an Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate and subsidiary of the International Holding Company
Katim’s cross-platform products and solutions ensure end-to-end encryption of voice, video, and data, through reliable and dedicated networks.
The average property price in this prime community has reached Dh3,619 per square foot; Prominent areas in Dubai for affordable and luxury properties have reported significant growth during first half of 2022
The UK is focusing on the Green Finance Agenda and is really looking forward to the work done in the Emirates around the moves towards net zero