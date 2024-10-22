Tiger Properties successfully completes the handover of Business Bay tower

Tiger Properties, a leading real estate developer in the UAE, successfully handed over Nobles Tower, a 46-storey luxurious residential development in Business Bay, Dubai. The official handover took place on October 14.

Nobles Tower offers a selection of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom furnished apartments. The tower features 549 units, each offering floor-to-ceiling windows, bringing in natural light and providing spectacular panoramic views of Dubai’s iconic skyline, including the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Creek.

The tower’s location in Business Bay ensures easy access to Dubai’s major landmarks and business hubs. With proximity to Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Safa Park, and Jumeirah Beach, residents can enjoy the perfect balance of luxury urban living and tranquil environments. Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road provide seamless connectivity to the rest of the city, making it an ideal location for professionals, families, and investors. At Nobles Tower, residents have access to an array of on-site services and features designed to enhance their daily living.

Eng. Mohamad Walid Al Zoubi, CEO of Tiger Properties, said: “The completion and delivery of Nobles Tower mark a significant achievement for Tiger Properties. We are proud to have delivered on our promise of providing high-quality homes that reflect our commitment to excellence. Our focus has always been to create projects that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients, and Nobles Tower is a shining example of this. We will continue to build with the same level of dedication and integrity that our customers have come to trust.”