Three new tech partnerships bring Adio’s total support for Abu Dhabi’s ICT sector to $235m in 2021
Abu Dhabi is emerging as the region’s HQ of tech HQs as a wave of companies open global or regional headquarters in the emirate.
Three leading technology companies are growing their presence in Abu Dhabi, as the emirate doubles down on its focus to support the growth of innovation-focused companies. The Abu Dhabi Investment Office ( Adio) announced today individual partnerships with Callsign, Lyve and Rizek to provide the three companies financial and non-financial incentives as part of its Dh2 billion ($545 million) Innovation Programme.
The partnerships further expand Abu Dhabi’s thriving information and communications technology (ICT) ecosystem, which has seen a significant boost in 2021, with a raft of new entrants to the emirate. With Adio’s support, technology leaders Anghami, Bespin Global and Starzplay Arabia each established new headquarters in Abu Dhabi, while Amazon Web Services (AWS) will soon launch a cloud infrastructure region in the UAE. In total, Adio has provided more than Dh865 million ($235 million) of support to seven ICT companies this year to help them innovate.
Dr Tariq bin Hendi, director general, Adio, said: “Abu Dhabi’s ICT sector is rapidly advancing with the arrival and expansion of ambitious companies like Callsign, Lyve and Rizek. We are now seeing companies from all over the world pioneering new technologies in Abu Dhabi, as the emirate emerges as a leading advanced technology hub, and the region’s HQ of tech HQs. Abu Dhabi is a long-term partner to businesses aligned with our strategic focus and we are here to help companies fast-track their progress, while ensuring they are suitably equipped to grow sustainably and make a real impact on the global stage.”
Adio’s Innovation Programme was established under Ghadan 21, Abu Dhabi’s three-year accelerator programme, which is concluding at the end of 2021 having made significant progress in driving the development of the emirate’s knowledge economy. — business@khaleejtimes.com
