Three legendary perfumers collaborate to create new scent in Dubai

Emirates Pride Perfumes unveiled Masters Signature, a groundbreaking fragrance , during an event at the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab.

The event marked a significant milestone in the luxury fragrance industry, showcasing the collaborative genius of three world-renowned master perfumers: Nathalie Lorson, Alberto Morillas, and Olivier Cresp.

Masters Signature is the result of an unprecedented partnership between these legendary perfumers, blending their unique visions into a fragrance that exudes elegance, depth, and sophistication. The scent unfolds with vibrant notes of mango and cardamom, transitions into a warm heart of caramel and olibanum, and concludes with a rich base of vanilla, wood leather, and musk.

The evening began at Gilt Hall on the 27th floor of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, where guests were treated to an immersive experience reflecting the artistry of Masters Signature. mong the highlights were bespoke mocktails and desserts inspired by the fragrance’s notes. The culinary creations were conceptualized under the expertise of Chef Tom of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. Celebrating Dubai’s Leadership in Luxury As the celebration moved to the elegant Marina Garden, the evening showcased Dubai’s commitment to excellence and its role as a global leader in the luxury industry. Interactive stations allowed guests to explore the Masters Signature fragrance and its complementary Booster Set, featuring three unique blends—Dusk, Night, and Gleam—crafted by the master perfumers to enhance personalization through layering.

Emirates Pride Perfumes is an Emirati-owned brand. Speaking at the event Mohammad Ibrahim AlBlooshi, Chairman and founder of the brand, said: “The Masters Signature represents more than a fragrance; it is a celebration of collaboration, innovation, and artistry. This event truly represents UAE’s vision of excellence and its role in shaping the global luxury landscape.”