Dubai’s rapid embrace of connected living is creating new opportunities for home automation brands, with smart cleaning emerging as one of the fastest-growing categories as consumers look to reduce the time spent on household chores.

That trend is at the centre of Chinese smart home specialist Roborock’s latest push in the UAE, where the company is expanding its visibility through an experiential activation at Global Village while betting on growing demand for AI-powered appliances that simplify daily life.

According to Li Ping – Head of APAC, Roborock, consumer expectations in the UAE have evolved significantly beyond basic functionality.

“In the UAE, we see growing interest in smart home appliances that offer practical convenience and fit naturally into busy lifestyles,” he said. “Consumers are looking beyond basic cleaning functions and increasingly considering how well a product meets their everyday household needs.”

The shift reflects broader changes in how Gulf households are adopting technology. As more homes become digitally connected, consumers increasingly expect appliances to operate with minimal oversight and integrate into their routines.

“As lifestyles become busier and homes more connected, consumers increasingly value appliances that simplify everyday routines and reduce the time spent on household chores,” Li Ping said.

Robot vacuums are proving particularly attractive because they can be managed remotely and customised through mobile apps. Users can schedule cleaning sessions, target specific rooms and adjust settings according to household needs, he noted.

The appeal is especially strong in a market such as the UAE, where homes often combine different floor materials, carpets and layouts.

“For automated cleaning, versatility and reliability are particularly important, especially in homes with different floor surfaces, carpets and varied layouts,” LiPing said. “Robot vacuums help maintain daily cleanliness with less manual effort, while wet-dry vacuums offer a practical solution for spills and everyday messes.”

Looking ahead, Roborock expects three major trends to shape the next phase of growth for robotic appliances across the Middle East.

The first is greater adaptability, with robots becoming better equipped to navigate different floor types, obstacles and increasingly complex home environments. The second is personalisation, allowing consumers to tailor cleaning schedules and settings to their individual preferences. The third is convenience, particularly through automated maintenance features that reduce the need for manual intervention.

“We believe three key trends will shape the next phase of growth in the Middle East,” LiPing said, adding that future products will focus on making cleaning more intuitive and less time-consuming for consumers.

To capitalise on that demand, Roborock is launching its “GO BIG, PLAY BIG” experience at Dubai’s Global Village from November 27 to 29, blending football-themed entertainment tied to its Real Madrid partnership with live demonstrations of its latest products, including the Saros 20, Qrevo S Pro and F25 Steam. The demonstrations are designed to show consumers how the company’s cleaning technologies handle real household challenges rather than relying solely on technical specifications.

“Experiential retail helps consumers understand the practical value of technology beyond product specifications,” LiPing said. “Experiencing these capabilities firsthand helps consumers better understand which features suit their homes and builds confidence in their purchasing decisions.”

As UAE consumers continue to invest in smarter homes, manufacturers are increasingly competing not just on technology, but on how effectively that technology integrates into everyday life. For Roborock, the goal is straightforward: making smart cleaning “a natural part of everyday life” while helping people spend more time on the things that matter most.