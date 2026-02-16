Third Iraqi Medical Conference concludes in Dubai

The 3rd Iraqi Medical Conference and BAU Awards Ceremony successfully concluded in Dubai on 14th February 2026, drawing more than 1,000 participants from the United Arab Emirates and across the globe.

Held for the third consecutive year in Dubai, the conference brought together Emirati, Iraqi, and international physicians across all medical specialties, in addition to dentists, pharmacists, healthcare providers, medical and pharmaceutical industry professionals, medical and health sciences students, academics, researchers, and innovators.

Among the most distinguished honorees was Dr. Falah Al Khatib, Vice President of the Emirates Oncology Society and Senior Consultant Clinical Oncologist at Al Zahra Hospital – UAE, and Member of the Advisory Board and BAU Award Committee, who was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his remarkable career and significant contributions to advancing oncology services and elevating medical practice at both regional and international levels.

The strong participation from the UAE’s medical community underscored the depth of scientific collaboration and professional partnership between Iraqi healthcare professionals and their Emirati counterparts. The event further highlighted the UAE’s continued role as a regional and global hub for medical innovation, research excellence, and international scientific exchange.

Over two days, participants explored the latest advancements in medical science, presented pioneering research, and shared advanced clinical experiences led by prominent Iraqi and international experts. The conference served not only as a scientific forum but also as a strategic platform for strengthening professional networks and fostering cross-border healthcare collaboration.

Dubai’s position as a world-class destination that seamlessly combines progress, hospitality, and innovation once again reinforced its standing as a premier host city for major international scientific gatherings.

A key highlight of the event was the BAU Awards Ceremony, which recognized outstanding medical professionals for their scientific, clinical, and humanitarian contributions.

The conference concluded with reaffirmed commitment to hosting the event annually in Dubai, further strengthening its role as a global platform uniting Iraqi, Emirati, Arab, and international healthcare leaders. Organizers emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration, knowledge exchange, and recognition of excellence as essential pillars for shaping a more innovative and sustainable future for healthcare.

The 3rd Iraqi Medical Conference and BAU Awards Ceremony stands as a testament to the power of scientific unity and shared vision in advancing healthcare across borders.