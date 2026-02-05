The wait is over: The Lynk & Co 900 is now open for pre-booking through Galadari Brothers

Galadari Brothers, the official distributor of Lynk & Co in the UAE, has announced the opening of pre-bookings for the highly anticipated Lynk & Co 900, the brand’s most advanced and high-end model to date. Positioned as a Full-Size Flagship SUV, the Lynk & Co 900 marks a new milestone in premium mobility, combining cutting-edge hybrid technology, refined design, and intelligent features.

Positioned at the top of Lynk & Co’s global portfolio, the 900 marks a significant milestone for the brand, combining European design thinking, intelligent technology, and uncompromising safety in a refined yet highly capable SUV tailored for Middle East conditions.

A flagship by intent

The Lynk & Co 900 is not defined simply by its size or segment. It is a flagship by intent — the clearest expression of Lynk & Co’s design maturity, engineering capability, and premium vision.

Developed under the brand’s latest design philosophy, the 900 reflects a modern interpretation of luxury that prioritises clarity over excess, intelligence over complexity, and comfort without compromise. Every element has been conceived as part of a cohesive experience, rather than a collection of features.

European design, global mindset

Founded in Sweden, Lynk & Co brings a distinctly European approach to premium mobility — one rooted in restraint, confidence, and purpose. The Lynk & Co 900 embodies this philosophy through a commanding yet composed exterior presence and an interior defined by balance, calm, and precision.

Inside the cabin, materials, proportions, and digital interfaces are designed to feel intuitive and human. Luxury is expressed through thoughtful detail and spatial harmony, creating an environment that feels refined, modern, and effortless.

A one-of-a-kind space philosophy

Unlike traditional three-row SUVs that prioritise front-seat occupants, the Lynk & Co 900 is built around a philosophy of equal comfort for every passenger.

As a true full-size six-seat flagship, the 900 offers a carefully considered three-row layout where space, seating position, and comfort are balanced across the entire cabin. This approach redefines the hierarchy inside the vehicle — ensuring that every journey, whether short or long, is experienced at a first-class level.

Intelligent luxury that feels effortless

Technology in the Lynk & Co 900 is designed to support the driver and passengers without demanding attention. Advanced driver-assistance systems, digital displays, and connectivity features are integrated seamlessly to enhance confidence, safety, and ease of use.

Rather than overwhelming the user, the technology works quietly in the background — delivering intelligent luxury that feels natural, intuitive, and reassuring in everyday driving scenarios.

Safety as a core value

Safety is fundamental to Lynk & Co’s brand DNA, and the 900 reflects this commitment at the highest level. Built on advanced architecture and inspired by Volvo-related safety engineering principles, the vehicle delivers high levels of structural integrity, occupant protection, and driver assistance.

In the Lynk & Co 900, safety is not positioned as an option or upgrade — it is standard, integrated, and invisible, forming the foundation of a calm and secure driving experience.

Engineered for the Middle East

The Lynk & Co 900 arrives in the UAE in a GCC-spec configuration, engineered specifically to meet the region’s climate and driving conditions. Enhancements include optimized cooling performance for extreme temperatures, advanced cabin filtration for dusty environments, and a chassis setup tuned for long-distance comfort and highway stability.

Its generous proportions and versatile interior layout make it particularly well suited to Middle Eastern family life, while its confident road presence aligns with regional preferences for full-size flagship SUVs.

Defining “One of a Kind. By Design.”

More than a tagline, “One of a Kind. By Design.” reflects the philosophy behind the Lynk & Co 900 a flagship SUV created to challenge uniformity and redefine modern luxury through purpose, intelligence, and individuality.

This philosophy is expressed through its four flagship strengths: a revolutionary cabin offering equal comfort for all passengers; intelligent performance that balances power and efficiency; uncompromising safety enabled by the SPA Evo architecture; and a distinctive design language that blends futuristic aesthetics with human warmth.

Together, these elements define a flagship SUV that is not designed to follow conventions, but to set its own.

Proven flagship credentials

Following its launch in China, the Lynk & Co 900 quickly established itself among the leading full-size premium hybrid SUVs, reshaping expectations within its segment and reinforcing the model’s global flagship status. This strong performance underlines the vehicle’s appeal as it enters the UAE market.

Pre-bookings now open

With pre-bookings now officially open through Galadari Brothers, customers across the UAE are invited to register their interest and be among the first to experience Lynk & Co’s most advanced flagship SUV.

As Lynk & Co continues to strengthen its presence in the region, the 900 stands as a clear statement of intent — a flagship SUV designed not only to arrive in the Middle East, but to belong to it.

About Lynk & Co

Lynk & Co is a global premium brand under the Geely Auto Group. Established in 2016, Lynk & Co has to date delivered over 1.7 million vehicles, with a diverse range of powertrain options, body sizes, and vehicle forms, presenting a comprehensive product matrix to fulfil the diverse usage scenarios of customer, aiming to develop a diverse range of high-performance products that are not only sophisticated and cutting-edge but also exceptionally safe and high value.

Lynk & Co is more than just a car company; it’s an innovative mobility provider. Offering a diverse range of car ownership options – including subscription, lease, purchase, and car sharing – Lynk & Co is at the forefront of the car-sharing movement in Europe. Born global, open and connected, the brand meanwhile accelerates expansion into various emerging markets such as the Middle East, North Africa, Southeast Asia, etc. Lynk & Co aims to combine vibrant, innovative design with pioneering connectivity solutions, and offer consumers a forward-thinking driving experience.

About Galadari Brothers

For more than 60 years, Galadari Brothers has pioneered growth. We combine the ambition of a powerful partner with the inspired spirit of a family-owned business, with the company thriving across various sectors – from media to heavy equipment, food & beverage, motors, engineering, projects, facility management, sports, travel and hospitality, real estate, and other ventures. That’s why some of the world’s most admired brands, including Baskin Robbins, Komatsu, Mazda, Dunkin’, Kawasaki, Lynk & Co, Jimmy John’s, JCB, OMODA|JAECOO, Kyochon, Triumph, Sitrak, Moto Morini, and more, trust us with their growth.

Our team of more than 7,000 pioneers operate across ten countries to drive growth for licensed and owned brands, including Khaleej Times, Halla Shawarma, Shabestan and Galadari Energy Solutions. Together, we are creating a world of boundless innovation and creativity, to elevate the GCC and beyond.