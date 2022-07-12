The US economy could get hit in three ways if there's a recession, expert says

More than 50 per cent chances of recession hitting in next 18 months, TD Securities analyst says

Published: Tue 12 Jul 2022, 4:01 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Jul 2022, 4:03 PM

The chances of US going into recession by 2023 is more 50 per cent, said an expert from TD Securities.

According to Richard Kelly, head of global strategy at TD Securities, rising petrol prices combined with aggressive Fed policies and a slowing economy are among the three main risks.

The economy could slip into a technical recession towards the end of the year. Analysts will be closely watching the Bureau of Economic Analysis on July 28 for early estimates on that, he was stated as saying in a CNBC report.

“You really have three shots at a recession right now in the U. economy. We haven’t even hit the peak lags from gas prices, and Fed hikes really won’t hit until the end of this year. That’s where the peak drag is in the economy. I think that’s where the near-term risk for a US recession sits right now,” he further said

“Then, if you get past that, there’s the overall gradual slowing as we get into probably the middle or back half of 2023.”

According to the report, even if the US manages to overcome it, there will be a general slowdown.

However, by some early estimates, the US economy, as measured by gross domestic product (GDP), may have already shrunk in the three months from April through June. Add that to the decline from January through March, and that would be a contraction for two quarters in a row.

By an often-cited rule of thumb, that means the world’s largest economy is in recession. But deciding when a recession has begun or predicting when one might occur is not straightforward.

The “two quarters” definition is handy for analysts, journalists and the general public. But it is not how economists think about business cycles, partly because GDP is a broad measure that can be influenced by factors like government spending or international trade.

Instead they focus on data on jobs, industrial production, spending and incomes - and job growth in particular remains strong in the United States, with employers hiring more than expected in June, and raising wages.

The weeks ahead are crucial. Whether the US is headed for a recession or already in one is a growing concern for corporates, their employees, the Federal Reserve, and the Biden administration.

Is recession two consecutive Qs of falling

Usually, but not always. For example, GDP in 2001, after revisions, fell in the first three months of the year, rebounded in the next three months and declined again in the fall.

Even though there were not two consecutive quarters of declining GDP, the situation was a defined as a recession, because employment and industrial production were falling.

The Covid recession only lasted two months, economists determined afterward, from March to April 2020, even though the steep drop in economic activity over those weeks meant GDP shrank overall in both the first and second quarters of the year.

Who decides, how?

In the United States the official call is made by a panel of economists convened by the National Bureau of Economic Research, and sometimes comes a year or more after the fact.

The panel concentrates on things like jobs and industrial output that are measured monthly, not quarterly like GDP. It examines the depth of any changes, how long declines seem to be lasting, and how broadly any trouble is spread.

There are tradeoffs.

In the pandemic, for example, the depth of the job loss, in excess of 20 million positions, offset the fact that growth resumed quickly, leading the group to officially call the situation a recession in early June, before the end of the second quarter.

While each of three criteria - depth, diffusion, and even duration “needs to be met individually to some degree, extreme conditions revealed by one criterion may partially offset weaker indications from another,” the group says.

Has recession begun?

Not yet. While the “two quarter rule” has caveats and exceptions, there has never been a recession declared without a loss of employment. Jobs are being added in the US by hundreds of thousands monthly.

The pace will likely slow, but there would need to be a sharp reversal for the current path of job growth to turn into one that looks like recession.

Industrial production, another factor that figured prominently in declaring the 2001 recession, has also been rising steadily, at least through May.

Since 1950 the United States has not experienced a two quarters-in-a-row contraction in GDP that was not utimately associated with a recession, which could make the current “are we or aren’t we” debate even more contentious.

Why does the R word matter?

Discussion of a recession, and predictions that the US economy is headed into one, can have an impact on what happens next. CEOs, investors and everyday consumers make decisions on where and how to spend money based on how they think sales, profits and employment conditions will evolve.

Economist Robert Shiller predicted in June that there was a “good chance” the US would experience a recession as a result of a “self-fulfilling prophecy” as consumers and companies prepare for the worst. “The fear can lead to the actuality,” he told Bloomberg.

What's shallow recession?

Recessions come in many shapes. They can be deep but brief, like the pandemic recession which sent the unemployment rate briefly to 14.7%. They can be deep and scarring, like the Great Recession or the Depression in the 1930s, taking years for the job market to regain lost ground.

What's growth recession

In “growth recession,” the economic growth slows below the US long-term growth trend of 1.5 to 2 per cent annually, while unemployment increases but not by a lot. This is the scenario mapped out by some Fed policymakers as the best case outcome of recent interest rate increases.

What's the bear market link with recession

The recent steep stock sell-off has also set off alarms. Nine of 12 bear markets, or drops of more than 20%, that have occurred since 1948 have been accompanied by recessions, according to investment research firm CFRA.

