The UAE’s largest padel complex opens in Dubai
Padelae indoor complex in Al Quoz will feature a total of eight courts and offer membership packages
The growing tribe of padel enthusiasts in Dubai have something to cheer about. A new indoor air-conditioned complex dedicated to the racquet sport, the largest in the UAE, is now open in the city’s Al Quoz Industrial Area 2.
The eight-court facility, named Padelae, is developed and operated by Padel Planet Sports & Amusement Tracks.
The state-of-the-art indoor complex offers world-class padel courts and high-quality service and has been established with the objective of making the sport more accessible and expanding padel communities in the UAE.
William, operation manager of Padelae, said: “As everywhere, Padel is riding a wave of popularity in the UAE, with the sport’s appeal transcending die-hard enthusiasts to capture the interest of people who otherwise largely keep away from sporting activities but find themselves drawn to padel because it is just such a fun and easy-to-play sport, and an extremely sociable one at that.”
“With eight padel courts housed in a single complex all built to international specifications and standards, Padelae is set to play a catalysing role in promoting and further developing the sport in the UAE,” he added.
The facility offers members and non-members a range of services and amenities including more than 60 private and valet parking slots, separate changing rooms for ladies and gents, Padel Pro-Shop, and a café named The Bandeja.
The needs and concerns of female players are at the centre of the new facility’s planning process and operational approach. From designing women-friendly court spaces to offering ladies arrangements cut off from outside view, every effort has been taken to ensure the comfort and convenience of female padel players.
“We are lately seeing that ladies, in particular, are taking to padel in a big way, and we have really gone the extra mile to make the courts, facilities and services all in tune with their needs,” said William.
Members and non-members can book a court, create and join a match, and make bookings through the Padelae website and app. Memberships (Gold, Diamond, Platinum) special benefits, discounts and booking privileges can be availed online.
For those interested in honing their padel skills, Padelae is offering individual and group coaching sessions in addition to hosting summer coaching camps.
For more details, log on to https://padelae.com/
To make bookings, contact +971 4547 1981
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.