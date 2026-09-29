The Switch Company marks major sustainability milestone in the UAE

The Switch Company Reaches 2,000+ Smart Projects, Setting a New Sustainability Benchmark in the UAE

Partner Content Share:











Over the past 14 years, The Switch Company has transformed more than 2,000 properties across the UAE into smart, sustainable and energy-efficient projects. The company’s work supports UAE’s vision for a greener and more sustainable future.

This is not The Switch Company’s first contribution to sustainability in the UAE. The Switch Company also transformed Dewa’s Solar Innovation Tower into a smart tower. The tower stands as a symbol of Dubai’s vision for the future of sustainability.

Today, The Switch Company is a leading smart-home automation company with showrooms in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. It has worked on some of the UAE’s most prestigious properties, ranging from palaces and government projects to luxury villas and landmark buildings.

Smart-home automation helps homeowners monitor and manage lighting, air conditioning and other energy-consuming systems more efficiently. By giving homeowners greater control over these systems, smart technology can also help reduce unnecessary energy use combining reliable smart systems with premium European smart products.

According to the company, homeowners have reported electricity-bill savings of 30 per cent or more after adopting smart-home technologies.

Rabih El Kassir, founder of The Switch Company, said: “The quality and reliability of the smart home projects we deliver is gaining clients satisfaction through years, and I believe it is changing the way people see home automation.”

When people are experiencing how our system is simplifying their lives and elevating their lifestyle, they begin to understand the true importance of sustainability.

“I imagine the future of the UAE as smart, green, clean and sustainable.”