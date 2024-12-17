The rise of homegrown agencies in Mena’s creative scene

Sony AbdelMohsen, founding partner at Awkward Ads

The creative industry in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) is experiencing a dynamic shift, one that’s reshaping the way brands and agencies approach storytelling.

Globally, the digital creative economy is projected to reach $7.35 trillion by 2030, and in Mena, the digital economy is expected to grow from $180 billion in 2022 to $780 billion by 2030. This growth highlights the region’s focus on innovation, and smaller agencies are leading the charge.

Once dominated by large multinational network agencies, the region is now embracing a more diverse ecosystem of creative players. At the heart of this transformation are authenticity, agility, and a focus on meaningful partnerships — a sentiment echoed by Sony AbdelMohsen, founding partner at Awkward Ads, which is part of a new wave of boutique agencies that are shifting the region’s approach to creativity.

“The way clients choose their partners is shifting, and it’s refreshing to see,” AbdelMohsen shares. “Many are moving away from traditional models, exploring options beyond the large network agencies that once dominated the scene. It’s not that big agencies don’t have their place — they bring legacy, scale, and structure — but more clients now want something personal, nimble, and daring.”

This trend is reflective of a broader transformation within the industry, one where the rules of engagement are being rewritten. The rise of independent agencies has introduced a boldness and creativity that often felt stifled in more rigid frameworks.

The rise of independent agencies

Independent agencies bring something unique to the table: their people and their culture. “These agencies bring boldness and speed, but what sets them apart is their people,” AbdelMohsen explains. “Independent agencies reflect the spirit of their teams, where every member is a critical piece of the puzzle. This dynamic means the work isn’t just about delivering a client’s success — it becomes the team’s success too. That kind of energy translates into authentic, meaningful campaigns.”

This spirit of collaboration and agility is driving independent agencies to the forefront of Mena’s creative industry. What’s fueling this rise is a shift in client preferences. More brands are looking for partners who can adapt quickly, understand the nuances of local markets, and bring bold ideas to the table. While traditional agencies still have their place, independent agencies are thriving by filling a gap in the market — one that demands fresh perspectives and a people-first approach to creativity.

Authenticity in storytelling

For years, multinational brands in Mena relied on global campaigns tweaked for local audiences. But with younger generations prioritizing transparency and shared values, the approach has shifted toward culturally rooted storytelling. A recent example is Lay’s Iraq campaign, crafted by Awkward Ads, which highlighted the country’s culinary heritage through locally inspired flavors and storytelling, resonating deeply with its audience.

“Homegrown agencies are helping bridge the gap,” AbdelMohsen notes. “These agencies don’t just understand the market — they’re part of it. They bring cultural insight, agility, and an ability to connect with audiences in ways that feel genuine. This isn’t just good for brands; it’s empowering the region to tell its own stories, moving away from templates to authentic storytelling.”

Collaboration is catalysing change A key driver of Mena’s creative transformation is the shift in client-agency dynamics. Clients now seek partnerships that challenge them and foster innovation. “One of the most exciting parts of the industry’s transformation is seeing big brands adopt this shift, trusting their instincts and embracing partnerships that bring fresh, bold ideas to the table,” AbdelMohsen says. “These clients trust their instincts and value partnerships with agencies that bring bold, innovative ideas.” But the shift is not without its complexities. Larger network agencies continue to hold their ground, offering structure and global reach. AbdelMohsen is quick to acknowledge this: “There are still clients who prefer the structure and security of larger agencies, and that’s valid — every approach has its place. The key is for each client to find a partner who truly aligns with their needs and vision.” A revolution in progress The creative landscape of Mena is undeniably evolving, with smaller agencies carving out a niche by focusing on adaptability and collaboration. AbdelMohsen’s own journey across different facets of the industry — client-side communications, creative roles, and agency management — gives him a unique perspective on this transformation. “I’ve had the privilege of working across all sides of the industry,” he reflects. “Having seen this shift from multiple perspectives, I can say it’s creating space for smaller agencies to thrive — not by competing on scale, but by focusing on creativity, collaboration, and adaptability.” And the future looks promising for those willing to evolve and embrace change.

“Whether it’s a large network agency, a boutique agency, or a small independent one, the key is to evolve with the times, value people, and prioritize authenticity,” AbdelMohsen says. “At the end of the day, it’s not about making ads — it’s about creating work that matters.”