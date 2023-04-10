The new HR playbook – thinking like a marketer

Organisations' success or failure ultimately comes down to talent and culture

There was a post on LinkedIn last year that went viral – and it simply said – I am going to work at Google for 2 weeks and leave – just so I can add Ex Google into my title. Whilst cleverly poking fun at a key trend on the online networking site – it should make any HR leader sit up and consider how they are harnessing one of the most powerful tools they have available to them – the power of branding.

I am fortunate to be very happy in my job and hopefully you are too – but if Apple called you – you would probably take the call. That’s the power of an employer brand today.

Let’s ask the simple question — why do organisations succeed or fail? — It ultimately comes down to talent and culture. To secure that talent today you are going to need to establish a brand with a purpose that both attracts and retains talent — and it needs to be as good as or better than your competitors.

This is now why HR needs to grow its skill set and start to think more like a marketer and combining that with creating great HR architecture that supports the employer brand we are creating.

The very start of what should be encompassing your external brand image is the culture you intend to shape and at the heart of that culture your purpose – one that enables your organisation to be both competitive and compassionate and enables innovation and flexibility. We should be working with our leaders to create purposes for our organisations – a mission or vision just won’t do the job anymore – we need massive transformational purposes creating stories that shape culture and culture that then shapes winning behaviours.

In the future we need to make sure our people are telling the right stories.

HR teams need to carefully curate and map their employee experience – we create frameworks for our customer journey – why not have the same attention to detail for your employee experience?

Encased under the brand heading should be total reward – and that is not just the financial aspects but aligning your offer with the new expectations of multiple generations in the workplace – we are talking about lifestyle opportunities, work life balance, our approach to CSR and ESG, opportunities to learn and grow, a professional and equitable environment and of course involvement in shaping the product or service provided. Having a voice.

Branding is now more important than ever and it’s something that our new talent want to associate with to complement their own personal brand. Highly effective companies have their employer brand as a key strategic asset.

Once this has been established — you need to be working to cultivate your internet presence – LinkedIn, Glassdoor, etc. Indeed, these are all tools that you and your teams should be leveraging to showcase your overall brand and allow talent to self-select.

So where can we influence our businesses as marketers?

Recruitment: HR is responsible for attracting and hiring the best talent for their organisation. Marketing skills can provide valuable insights into how to create compelling job postings, how to target the right candidates, and how to craft an employer brand that appeals to top candidates.

Employer branding: Marketing can also help HR professionals build and promote their employer brand by leveraging traditional marketing techniques. By creating a compelling brand we can support in attracting top talent and engaging our existing talent.

Employee engagement: Marketing techniques can help HR professionals create effective internal communication campaigns that keep employees engaged, motivated, and informed. Marketing can help HR professionals create engaging content and distribute it across multiple channels to reach employees at all levels of the business.

Training and development: HR professionals are responsible for creating training and development programs that help employees grow and develop their skills. Marketing can provide valuable insights into how to create effective learning materials, how to promote training opportunities, and how to measure the effectiveness of these programs.

By thinking like a marketer HR professionals can attract, retain, and develop the best talent for their organization. By leveraging marketing techniques, HR can create a compelling employer brand and engage employees at every stage of their journey with the company.

There is a very simple truth we often overlook – It is easy to copy your product but virtually impossible to copy a culture – and how often do we overlook using people and our culture as a source of competitive advantage?

Thinking like a marketer can change that.

The writer is the Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Galadari Brothers . He is a Chartered Fellow of the CIPD and a graduate of the Wharton CHRO programme. His work on organisational transformation has been showcased by the CIPD in their digital learning series and presented at the CIPD London Festival of Work. In 2023 he was listed in the top 50 most Influential HR leaders in the MENA by the Economic Times.